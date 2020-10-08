Your Views: Readers discuss Social Security, Jacobsen, Axne, Trump

Thomas C. Dorr

Former Under Secretary for Rural Development, U.S.D.A.

West Des Moines

Remembering the pledge

I keep hearing “everything has been politicized.” I disagree. It is much more than politicization. It is an assault on the fond memories of those of us that are old enough to have such recollections.. Kindergarten through 12 grade education years, friendships with World War II veterans and their children has been a source of solace for me during this past four years of “hair on fire” turmoil.

The North Eighth Street grade school, kindergarten/grade eight, was just one and a half blocks from home. Walking to school along with my siblings was easy. Going home for a hot lunch meal was normal. Each class room had an American flag displayed proudly above the blackboard behind the teacher’s desk. We started each day by placing our right hands over our hearts as we pledged allegiance to the flag. Silent prayers were often part of the morning schedule. My special memory is having watched our school janitor, Mr. Schultze, raise and lower the American flag on the 40-foot tall flagpole erect on the Eighth Street curb area. The flag looked especially spectacular on windy days!