Your Views: Readers discuss spending bills, legislative session, vaccine

Big bills not fiscally responsible

Imagine if a relative has maxed out their credit cards, was delinquent on bank loans as well as “pay day” loans, can’t pay their mortgage and is facing foreclosure. They figured out if you would loan them $200,000, they could pay their mortgage for three months and have enough to buy a fully loaded Mercedes to drive to work. Would you give them the loan?

The US government is in a similar situation, with the budget through August $2.7 trillion in deficit. Unless the government raises the debt ceiling and borrows more money, the government will have to shut down. That, however, is just the beginning. The reconciliation and infrastructure bills being pushed by the Democrats is an additional $5.5 trillion by their reckoning, over$ 7 trillion by those who actually count all factors.

The bills are spending sprees to fundamentally change America into a socialist country, which we cannot afford, even if everyone wanted it. It is fiscal madness. To date, Congresswoman Cindy Axne has voted with her Democratic party exclusively. Contact her to save our economy.

Beth Trimmell

Council Bluffs

Big Pharma’s reign of cost terror