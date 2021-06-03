Your Views: Readers discuss street removal, vaccine, dairy industry and more

Baughn Street, a community travesty

The Baughn Street issue is being driven by one party, the YMCA. They chose to build a facility which did not meet even their original needs. This left the YMCA with no ability to expand on their original lot. Not surprisingly, they have outgrown the limitations of their building, and now they are financing a decision that will endanger the safety of many of our residents. While the neighbors are the most obvious victims, what about those rushing to CHI Mercy Hospital, only to be met with possible traffic congestion?

The YMCA unnecessarily demolished a 100 year-old community treasure, the original St. Patrick’s Church. There was no doubt The 712 Initiative could have repurposed the structure of this beautiful house of worship for other community needs, if only the YMCA would have simply allowed The 712 Initiative to put its own plans into place.

Now as if this wasn’t bad enough, the “good neighbor” circumvented the wants and needs of longtime area residents and influenced our City Council members into voting to close Baughn Street. Do the YMCA and its board members have any respect for its neighbors? Please remember, the YMCA is community-funded, and receives all of the benefits the adjoining property owners and the rest of us pay for: police, fire, snow removal, etc.