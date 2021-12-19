Your Views: Readers discuss Summit Carbon Solutions, predatory venture capitalists

We must think about the future

It's safe to say that times are changing around us rather quickly. As the president of the Council Bluffs Chamber, I keep an eye on trends and factors affecting our city, county and state. Most of us know that our local economy relies on the success of agriculture and ethanol, but these critical industries need us now more than ever.

In recent years, ethanol has been adversely impacted by subpar RFS volume requirements, small refinery exemptions, the pandemic and the emergence of electric vehicles. We must be attentive to this, as the industry consumes over 50% of Iowa-grown corn. Without a strong ethanol industry, farmers will lose a considerable portion of their revenue, and the bedrock of our economy will be compromised. As we move forward, we must find ways to keep ethanol competitive and our economy strong.

We have seen corporations, individuals, and cities small and large commit to reducing their carbon emissions. Along with environmental benefits, these commitments typically produce a competitive advantage. Now, a proposed carbon-capture project is in the works that could reduce carbon emissions and allow ethanol producers to access highly profitable markets in places like Canada and Washington.

Summit Carbon Solutions has partnered with ethanol producers to capture carbon emitted from their plants, sequester it safely underground in North Dakota, and make ethanol a net-zero fuel by 2030. This process will increase the competitiveness of ethanol and secure a long-term market for Iowa corn.

Since this project aims to bolster agriculture, it is important to have a developer who is committed to forming positive partnerships with landowners and communities. Summit Carbon Solutions is an ag-based company that understands the value of farmland and the intricacies of drain tile and soil health. They share the values of farming communities and respect people and their property rights.

Therefore, please join me in supporting Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed project to protect the future of agriculture and ethanol in Iowa and throughout the region.

Drew Kamp

President and CEO

Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce

White people wake up

When we were growing up in Council Bluffs my maternal grandmother, who was from north central Minnesota, used to sing us "The Song of Nakomis," from the native people who lived on the shores of Lake Superior. We [white male European colonizers] stole the lands of native peoples, and now we seem to be trying to deny that we did so.

We were only following the example of Britain in India. Belgium in the Congo. Holland in South Africa. So, it's OK right?

When the first ship of African slaves arrived here in 1619, the cotton plantations based on slave labor juiced the new economy that became the greatest power the world has known. No harm, no foul? If you don't see that our land is based on slavery, colonialism and subjugation, you have your head in the sand.

No call to action here, just please be aware of our disgusting past and try to be better people. We can make a difference in our world.

Scott Peters

Council Bluffs

Gutting The Nonpareil

Mitt Romney became extremely wealthy from his hedge funds acquiring businesses that were struggling and trying to regain their footing through rough spots.

That is commonly what hedge funds do. They squeeze nearly every last nickel asset from a business *because* it's a nickel.

Shareholders don't usually give a hoot about the companies that are put through the wringer -- after all, it's a nickel.

Assets can be the long built-up pension fund set up between employees and employer. Income from sales of goods, services, subscriptions.

If the asset provides an acceptable income to the fund and its' shareholders, it might be held for a bit. Or if the asset holds a political value of some sort -- who knows where it could lead.

Then, things could turn dire, indeed.

Political winds are ever-changing.

A community field to play ball in is one thing. A LEVEL community field to play ball in is everything.

If you want to support Council Bluffs and the local news reporting, please support our newspaper by subscribing right now.

Lee Hazer

Council Bluffs

A great time at the Hoff Center

My daughter and her husband brought me to one of my favorite cities tonight to see "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat" at the Hoff Center. What a lovely evening so may amazing performers. I could listen to the two travel agents all night along with several others. I don't need 400 hundred words to say it was an amazing, entertaining show.

Katie Gregory

Fort Calhoun, Nebraska

The importance of a well-rounded worldview

Comments on Tom Barton’s story, "Miller-Meeks promotes school curriculum bill decrying communism."

The importance of a well-rounded worldview cannot be emphasized enough -- that was part of my education over 50 years ago and never forgotten.

That "Victims of Communist Memorial Foundation" who found that over 25% of Americans favor the gradual elimination of capitalism in favor of socialism with increasing support from young Americans is disturbing.

We know that Republican Rep. Maria Salazar, who is the daughter of Cuban exiles, introduced legislation co-sponsored by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson of Iowa, called the “Crucial Communism Teaching Act." It follows a similar bill that Salazar introduced last summer also co-sponsored by both congresswomen.

As mentioned, the legislation is designed to help high schools teach the dangers and brutality of authoritarian regimes.

The problem I have is: How can Miller-Meeks and Hinson absurdly call Democrats, "socialists" and "Marxists," then expect young Americans to realize they are forfeiting their lives and their freedom in favor of a crushing right-wing socialist system if all they hear is repeated lies by members of Congress who falsely name-call over half of the voters in our country?

Hinson and Miller-Meeks callously use the term "socialism" when they refer to our taxpayer-funded benefits. All Americans receive some form of taxpayer-funded benefits, such as garbage collection, including Hinson and Miller-Meeks, whose congressional paychecks are likewise taxpayer-funded.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City