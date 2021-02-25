Your Views: Readers discuss the Pledge of Allegiance, biofuels, unemployment insurance

Please take control of our economic future in Iowa by supporting the Iowa Biofuel Standards and supporting our state’s homegrown products.

Amanda M. Teigen, Atlantic

A more universal Pledge of Allegiance is needed

Wednesday’s “Our View: Forcing schools to administer the pledge does not make Iowans better patriots,” highlighted the concerning nature of Iowa House File 415, intended to require school districts and certain accredited nonpublic schools to administer the pledge of allegiance.

As a humanist, and a father of a child in public schools, the passing of this bill concerns me. The current version of the pledge includes divisive religious language that excludes the growing population of nonreligious Americans. How can the pledge represent the American ideal, when it doesn’t even include all of us? The words, “Under God,” can only be interpreted as an endorsement of monotheism, leaving polytheists like Hindus and nontheists like humanists unrepresented in an important aspect of our national tradition.

Having students recite a pledge every day that unfairly favors a religious majority will do little to unite us.