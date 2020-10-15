Your Views: Readers discuss Trump, Grassley, Biden and others

Grassley isn’t a hypocrite

The partisan divide in our country makes some people forget we’re all Americans. One of the reasons Iowans keep re-electing Sen. Chuck Grassley is that he never forgets where he came from.

He’s a lifelong family farmer. He’s proud to be an American and he makes Iowans proud to call him our U.S. senator.

It’s ridiculous to hear critics call Grassley’s decision to move ahead and fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg an example of hypocrisy. First, they’re wrong. Second, his harshest critics hold the exact opposite position today than they did in 2016. Four years ago, their slogan was “We Need Nine.” Today, they claim eight is enough and want to keep the vacancy unfilled. Why? They don’t want President Trump filling it. The Supreme Court became a priority issue for voters in 2016. Voters today need to ask Vice President Joe Biden what he’s hiding. He refuses to release a list of nominees like President Trump.

Grassley keeps his word. Always has. He’s visited every county in Iowa for 40 years straight. That’s exactly what he said he’d do to hold himself accountable to Iowans.