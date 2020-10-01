Your Views: Readers discuss 'Trump's America,' Grassley on courts, Young's record

The president repeatedly stated that absentee balloting cannot not be trusted (untrue). Iowa and Nebraska voters must request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Only six states automatically send ballots to registered voters. Absentee ballots will be mailed to those who requested them beginning on Oct. 5th. If you vote by absentee ballot, fill it out and return it immediately or hand-deliver to the county auditor or designated office.

The president has stated that the election is “rigged” if he doesn’t win (untrue). Voters determine the election winner. Eligible voters should have a voting plan. If you are mistrustful of absentee voting, then make a plan for election day. Plan to wait in line; take a chair and snacks. Don’t be intimidated by someone who might interfere with voting.

Electoral votes in Iowa are awarded to the candidate receiving the plurality of votes. Nebraska can split the electoral votes based on popular vote. All votes should count. Absentee ballots should be counted if submitted according to the process set forth by the Iowa or Nebraska Secretary of State. Governors and state legislatures should not seek to change distribution of electoral votes if the plurality of the vote is not consistent with their party affiliation.