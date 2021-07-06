Your Views: Readers discuss YMCA expansion, grilling and fireworks

Let’s declare our independence from the meat industry and their barbecue bugs. Let’s welcome the convenient, delicious, healthful, ecofriendly, compassionate plant-based meats and dairy foods into our kitchens!

Abbott Price

Council Bluffs

Good new$$

Based on the amount of nightly fireworks for the past two weeks, our local economy must be BOOMing (pun intended).

Bev Nurton

Council Bluffs

Vaccines: We can do this

Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.