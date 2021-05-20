Your Views: Readers discussing being 'woke,' protecting the environment, Baughn Street

Prosecutors included the anti-Trump diatribe in which Nordean seemed to acknowledge he and others are facing criminal charges because they followed Trump’s lead.

“I’ve followed this guy for four years and given everything and lost it all. Yes he woke us up, but he led us to believe some great justice was upon us ... and it never happened,” Nordean wrote on Jan. 20, after Proud Boys members were charged, “now I’ve got some of my good friends and myself facing jail time cuz we followed this guys lead and never questioned it.”

“We are now and always have been on our own. So glad he was able to pardon a bunch of degenerates as his last move and (expletive) on us on the way out,” Nordean said in an expletive-laden message about the former president. “... trump you left us on [t]he battle field bloody and alone.”

Nordean is one of several members of the extremist group with ties to white supremacy whose members describe themselves as “Western Chauvinists.”

For those unable to afford an attorney, the government is assigning attorneys from the public defender’s office paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

Lee Hazer, Council Bluffs

Being ‘woke’