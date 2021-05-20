Your Views: Readers discussing being 'woke,' protecting the environment, Baughn Street

Meeting about Baughn Street
To the members of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA advisory board:
We would like to invite you to hear the thoughts of our committee members.
We have reserved a meeting room at the Council Bluffs Public Library from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday.
While we have heard that you have been advised not to directly comment on the Baughn Street issue, we request that you attend to listen to our presentation.
Please RSVP by calling 712-322-2501. Thank you.
Tony Beraldi, Council Bluffs
Light bulb moment?
Ethan Nordean is among the more than 400 people who have been charged for their alleged roles in the deadly assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Part of the evidence introduced by the government were texts recovered from his cell phone.
Prosecutors say Nordean, along with other Proud Boys members, planned to push through police barricades and force themselves inside the building that day. Nordean, the self-described “sergeant-at-arms” of the Proud Boys’ Seattle chapter, is facing several charges, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting.
Prosecutors included the anti-Trump diatribe in which Nordean seemed to acknowledge he and others are facing criminal charges because they followed Trump’s lead.
“I’ve followed this guy for four years and given everything and lost it all. Yes he woke us up, but he led us to believe some great justice was upon us ... and it never happened,” Nordean wrote on Jan. 20, after Proud Boys members were charged, “now I’ve got some of my good friends and myself facing jail time cuz we followed this guys lead and never questioned it.”
“We are now and always have been on our own. So glad he was able to pardon a bunch of degenerates as his last move and (expletive) on us on the way out,” Nordean said in an expletive-laden message about the former president. “... trump you left us on [t]he battle field bloody and alone.”
Nordean is one of several members of the extremist group with ties to white supremacy whose members describe themselves as “Western Chauvinists.”
For those unable to afford an attorney, the government is assigning attorneys from the public defender’s office paid for by U.S. taxpayers.
Lee Hazer, Council Bluffs
Being ‘woke’
To be considered “woke” you have to be aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice. I disagree vehemently. It is really just “group think” being practiced by the radical liberals.
In actuality being “woke” requires you to be susceptible to being altered or controlled by ideological outside forces or influences. Being malleable is paramount. It also necessitates disregarding common sense in favor of following teachings of people with a diabolical and ideological mind set. Many represent institutions or subversive groups. Their motive is to urge acceptance or the abandonment of an idea or course of action. Erasing the “Great American Experiment” is a given. Debasing the U.S. military, the police, all faiths except Islam and of course the American flag.
Ken Lane, Council Bluffs
Spending craze
The Biden Administration along with Congress are on a spending craze which will continue annual deficits of over $1 trillion.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill enacted in March and the previous COVID-19 stimulus bill in 2020 were necessary to combat the adverse impact of the pandemic.
The $2.2 trillion infrastructure program proposed by the administration is highly bloated with non-infrastructure elements. It should be restricted to repairing roads, replacing bridges and expanding broadband. This could reduce the infrastructure package to well below $1 trillion.
Biden’s “American Families Plan” of $1.8 trillion includes funds for child care, family and medical leave, universal pre-k, and free community college. It should be postponed and looked at some time in the future.
As an aside, the current extra $300 per week in federal unemployment compensation should be discontinued by the states. It is keeping people from entering the work force and significantly hurting companies and businesses who need employees.
The current administration’s spending spree has to be curtailed, and they need to effectively and efficiently prioritize and target their spending.
Donald Moskowitz, Londonderry, N.H.
Help Iowa’s outdoor spaces
I spent last weekend hiking Iowa trails and dreaming of a future where anyone can access the joy I find outdoors, one where it’s safe for my friends to swim in the rivers, one where my neighbor kids can live without fear for years to come. And Iowans have a right to that future, to clean air, safe water, and a livable planet.
But due to carbon-burning energy companies, health and economic distress made worse by the pandemic, and the impending climate crisis, that kind of life is simply not accessible to many of us — especially those in marginalized communities. And without swift action, it will become an irreversible reality for every Iowan.
We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to act on all of this, but the timing is crucial — climate change isn’t waiting, and Biden’s current infrastructure plan is five times too small to bring emissions down to safe levels. From investments in climate solutions, to 15 million good, union jobs and public health infrastructure, the THRIVE Act would transform both our climate and social justice trajectory.
Join Iowa CCI members in securing our future: Call your member of Congress and demand they support THRIVE: bit.ly/thriveiowa.
Rachel Vipond, Des Moines