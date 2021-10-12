Your Views: Readers discussion recreation trust fund, cybersecurity and school shooting

First, use long, unique passwords. If you have to remember one, consider song lyrics for inspiration. Longer passwords are tougher to crack. Never use the same password twice — that’s how you’ll get hacked. Criminals don’t guess your password. They already have it from dozens of massive breaches that have occurred in the past. For extra credit, use a password manger like KeePass, LastPass, Keeper, or others.

Second, use two-factor or multi-factor authentication (2FA / MFA) everywhere you can — especially on your email account. All major providers support this. It’s an extra step to login, but it becomes very, very difficult for your account to be compromised even if someone gets your password. Cyber nerds will tell you that text messages (SMS) are less secure. They’re right, but it’s better than no MFA, especially if you’re not being targeted by foreign intelligence agencies.