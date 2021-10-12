Your Views: Readers discussion recreation trust fund, cybersecurity and school shooting

Caution on tax increasesOn behalf of the members of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and businesses throughout southwest Iowa, I am writing to urge caution to Congress as they consider the proposed tax increases included in the reconciliation legislation.
With our economy still recovering from COVID-19, now is not the time to raise taxes on manufacturers and essential businesses who maintained consistent production and delivered critical supplies to keep our country safe and productive throughout the pandemic.
A recent study from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) showed that raising taxes on the businesses in our community will cost the United States 1 million jobs in just the next two years. The NAM study also noted that over 90% of manufacturers surveyed said it would be more difficult to grow their workforce, invest in new equipment, and expand facilities if these tax increases are enacted.
I hope our state and region’s members of Congress will resist efforts to increase taxes on the business leading the economic recovery out of the pandemic.
Drew Kamp
President and CEO
Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce
Tips to stay cyber secureOctober is, among other things, celebrated as Cybersecurity Month. As a fellow citizen and neighbor, I want to give you the simplest, most effective security advice I can:
First, use long, unique passwords. If you have to remember one, consider song lyrics for inspiration. Longer passwords are tougher to crack. Never use the same password twice — that’s how you’ll get hacked. Criminals don’t guess your password. They already have it from dozens of massive breaches that have occurred in the past. For extra credit, use a password manger like KeePass, LastPass, Keeper, or others.
Second, use two-factor or multi-factor authentication (2FA / MFA) everywhere you can — especially on your email account. All major providers support this. It’s an extra step to login, but it becomes very, very difficult for your account to be compromised even if someone gets your password. Cyber nerds will tell you that text messages (SMS) are less secure. They’re right, but it’s better than no MFA, especially if you’re not being targeted by foreign intelligence agencies.
Third, do your updates, the cyber equivalent of eating your vegetables. If you can make something update automatically, set it and forget it. Make sure everything you use from your phone to your tablet to your computer, operating systems and applications, and even toys like drones and WiFi vacuums are getting updates. Reboot when prompted. Companies are hardly ever breached by a brand new, 0-day vulnerability (for which defenders have had zero days to prepare). It’s almost always something fixed years ago but never “patched”. This is 90% of cyber defense.
Fourth, reduce your attack surface. This is security lingo. It basically translates to getting rid of things that you don’t need and which could be used against you. Give your digital life the Marie Kondo treatment. If you don’t use Facebook, or it doesn’t spark joy any more, delete your account. The same goes for anything else. The more accounts you have the more chances an attacker has to learn information about you or break into something in your name. If your phone or computer has apps you don’t use, uninstall them. If they end-up having some dangerous bug, it won’t affect you.
There’s no such thing as total security, but you can tip the odds in your favor. Be skeptical. Stay safe.
Anthony Kava
Council Bluffs
Time to pay into outdoor recreation fund In a time where everything seems so political with heated partisan debates filling our social media feeds, Iowa needs to focus on what we can all agree on. Does this magical unicorn exist? Yes!
In November 2010 Iowa voters supported a constitutional amendment to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund with 63% of the vote. A poll done in 2017 showed 83% of Iowans supported the trust fund. The trust fund — which had broad bipartisan support and support from farmers, businesses, sports persons, and conservationists — would improve Iowa’s water quality, protect our soil, enhance our wildlife habitat, and strengthen outdoor recreation. Similar funds have been created, including in Missouri in 1984 and Minnesota in 2008.
The pandemic has brought to light the love of the outdoors that so many people have found sanctuary in during these stressful times. Use of Iowa’s parks, trails and open spaces more than doubled. The trust fund would expand outdoor recreational opportunities that are needed now more than ever.
The outdoor recreational opportunities that the trust fund would create would also help Iowa business owners attract and maintain a skilled workforce. Post pandemic, the need for skilled workers is dire with many businesses struggling to fill vacant positions.
Let’s act now to leave a legacy of clean water and outdoor recreation for our children and set an example of what working together to get things done looks like.
Iowa legislature, now is the time.
Amber Markham
Cumming
Thoughts with
shooting victimsMy thoughts are with the students, parents, and faculty at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. This violence is not inevitable. We must take steps now to reduce gun violence and keep our communities safe.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Florida