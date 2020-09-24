Your Views: Readers show support for President Trump, commend Mayor Walsh for wearing a mask, criticize Reynolds' pandemic response

Kudos to mayor on wearing a mask
The Sept. 16 paper touting the Mid-year Chamber of Commerce banquet article pictured Mayor Matt Walsh unmasked.
I was getting ready to tear into the mayor for being unmasked. I am very happy to report the mayor told me he was digging into his banquet lunch and that was why he was unmasked when photographed.
So, now, it is only fair for me to commend the mayor for his awareness of the seriousness of this epidemic in our community. Thank you, Mayor Walsh.
Lee Hazer
Council Bluffs
No debate on suffering at factory farms
While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s factory farms.
Recent undercover investigations show male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground alive because they can’t lay eggs. Laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so we can drink their milk.
I found more details at dayforanimals.org. World Farmed Animals Day was launched in 1983 to memorialize the tens of billions of animals tormented and killed for food. I learned that raising animals for food is also hurting our health and the health of our planet.
Each of us has to choose whether to subsidize these atrocities with our food dollars. My choice has been to replace animal products in my diet with the healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy products, as well as the rich selection of fruits and vegetables offered by my supermarket. A quick internet search provided lots of recipes and sound advice.
Abbott Price
Council Bluffs
Vote for grassroots-based candidates
On Nov. 3 the U.S. will have a presidential election and eligible voters will choose between fascism or neoliberalism.
True, there are third party opportunities or write-in ballots or even choosing to not vote at all; still, in January, the nation will be led by either a fascist or a neoliberal.
While it matters who sits in the house on Pennsylvania Avenue, it matters more who sits in the various governors’ mansions, it matters more who sits in the state legislative halls, on the county boards of supervisors and in city halls. It’s called “down-ballot voting” and this year, probably more so than any other year, the significance of down-ballot voting cannot be overemphasized.
The only way to save this country from fascism and neoliberalism is to elect as many grassroots-based candidates as possible, candidates who speak with actions and not just words; candidates who will represent everyday people because they are everyday people and not a part of some entitled elite.
We have a chance to return our nation to that notion of being a “beacon of hope” for the world and this is the election where that process begins.
Kenn Bowen
Iowa City
Reynolds’ COVID response ‘has failed’
It is time to call the question on our governor. The debate is over. Her coronavirus management has failed.
Nearly a month of positivity rates over 10%. Daily cases over 600. Iowa on the map as a national and global pandemic hot spot. Our schools and communities in chaos from a crazy-quilt of regulations, forcing families to choose between health and education. Enough is enough.
We need a leader who will do what leaders in states and countries did to mitigate the pandemic: get the virus under control, safely and slowly open, ramp up monitoring to assess progress. It isn’t complicated, and the debate is over.
Take action by sending Gov. Reynolds a failing report card on staysafeiowa.com. And in November, vote in new leadership in the legislature that will force the governor to do the right thing.
Tom Rendon
Des Moines
Catholics’ moral obligation in voting
For Catholics, responsible citizenship, including voting, is important. However, a critical issue hasn’t been explained very well to Catholic voters: a political candidate’s position on just one issue disqualifies that candidate from receiving votes from faithful Catholics. A “disqualifying issue” pertains to actions of intrinsic moral evil: actions which can never at any time or under any circumstances be promoted, committed, or enabled. A disqualifying issue is so grave and important that it is non-negotiable, making a candidate completely unacceptable for public office at the national, state and local level.
For example, candidates supporting abortion are immediately disqualified as persons a Catholic may vote for. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops states that Catholics must always oppose policies that violate human life or weaken its protection. Human life is sacred; attacks on innocent life are never morally acceptable. Therefore, the intrinsic evil of abortion must be vigorously opposed. A political candidate who supports abortion disqualifies him/herself as a person Catholics may vote for.
Neither of the presidential candidates is perfectly aligned with Catholic teaching on every issue. What if, for example, neither candidate is completely pro-life? Then Catholics must attempt to limit the evil aspects of abortion, by determining which candidate would cause the less damage. It follows from Saint John Paul’s encyclical “Evangelium Vitae” if neither candidate is completely pro-life, then the vote must be cast for the candidate who will most likely limit the evil of abortion.
Clearly, that candidate is Donald Trump.
Linda MacMonagle
Fairview, Pennsylvania
A path to follow during these divided times
The year 2020 has been different than any other year in my 80 years. I’ve seen the end of World War II, polio epidemic, Vietnam, 1960’s cultural changes, but this is different. We are separated socially, intellectually, and economically to a depth I have not experienced in previous years. What do we have in common that we can hang on to together?
We need something simple to which we mostly agree, can use as a common starting point for the decisions we make, and a guide we use in structuring our world. As a member of the Chadron Rotary Club, I have been exposed to the Rotary 4-Way Test. Don’t think anyone would object to any of the criteria as stated. The difficulty is in the implementation of each step.
Is it the truth? Truth is based on primary sources, good research, and unbiased interpretation of good data. Social media, gossip, personal/group beliefs, and one or a few occurrences do not constitute truth. Determining truth is hard work and takes time. To make matters more complicated, we often don’t know the truth and need to admit ignorance.
Is it fair to all concerned? We have to accept that all people should be treated with equal respect irrespective of race, color, creed, or wealth. In addition, all people need equal opportunity to health, responsible freedom, and development of their potential in life.
Will it build good will and better friendships? All citizens need to judge their actions in regard to how they would feel if they were the individuals whom their actions impacted. This requires reaching out and getting involved with issues; listening, talking, and being active in the governance of our communities and nation to develop solutions that reflect the collective input of all stakeholders.
Will it be beneficial to all concerned? It is important to be fair and transparent in our dealings with each other and in the governance of our communities and nation. Although it may seem simpler to accept authoritarian mandates and get on with life; decisions impacting other people require the input and consideration from those impacted and/or their representatives. This makes democracies sometimes “messy and cumbersome”, but also the BEST FORM OF DECISION MAKING AND GOVERNMENT.
Can we agree on these four steps?
Roger Wess
Chadron, Nebraska
