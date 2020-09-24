Your Views: Readers show support for President Trump, commend Mayor Walsh for wearing a mask, criticize Reynolds' pandemic response

Each of us has to choose whether to subsidize these atrocities with our food dollars. My choice has been to replace animal products in my diet with the healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy products, as well as the rich selection of fruits and vegetables offered by my supermarket. A quick internet search provided lots of recipes and sound advice.

Abbott Price

Council Bluffs

Vote for grassroots-based candidates

On Nov. 3 the U.S. will have a presidential election and eligible voters will choose between fascism or neoliberalism.

True, there are third party opportunities or write-in ballots or even choosing to not vote at all; still, in January, the nation will be led by either a fascist or a neoliberal.

While it matters who sits in the house on Pennsylvania Avenue, it matters more who sits in the various governors’ mansions, it matters more who sits in the state legislative halls, on the county boards of supervisors and in city halls. It’s called “down-ballot voting” and this year, probably more so than any other year, the significance of down-ballot voting cannot be overemphasized.