Your Views: Readers talk 911 dispatchers, election, virus, meat eating

Thank you to Hanusa, Dawson on 911 bill

On behalf of Iowa APCO and Iowa NENA, we want to thank the 88th General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature for passing Senate File 2373. This bill made an important change to Iowa law by defining telecommunicators/911 dispatchers as public safety telecommunicators and recognizing their role as first responders.

We want to specifically thank Sen. Dan Dawson and Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa for leading the charge on this important issue. They understand emergency telecommunicators are an intricate part of the emergency response system and are typically the first public safety point of contact. Collectively, these professionals handle over 1.1 million calls a year in Iowa.

Not only did Dawson and Hanusa introduce the bills in their respective chambers, they remained committed to Iowa’s public safety professionals until the bill passed. They worked tirelessly after the COVID pause during the session to ensure unanimous passage in both chambers.

Thanks to their hard work, Iowa now joins Texas and California in recognizing public safety telecommunicators. They did this because they know 911 professionals are extensively trained and their responsiveness can be the difference in a life or death situation.