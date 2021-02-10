Your Views: Readers voice support, concern about voucher and charter school bill

School choice is a winner for Iowa

In this year’s legislative session, school choice is once again being debated. This year’s school choice legislation favored by Gov. Kim Reynolds is being advocated as a solution for the 34 schools identified as failing under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. In past years I watched this issue being debated during legislative sessions and in panel discussions at the Pottawattamie County legislative coffees.

The panel discussions usually involved former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal and former Republican Education Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Forristall, the two most at odds at the time on the issue of school choice in the Iowa legislature.

Forristall argued the need for school choice as a means of providing competition that would give parents and students more educational choices to fit individual needs. Gronstal, who garnered much of his support from the Iowa State Education Association, was a staunch opponent of any school choice legislation that would compel schools to compete for students. For Gronstal, it was not about improving Iowa K-12 education, it was about obstructing Iowa K-12 education reform to satisfy his IAEA Union support.