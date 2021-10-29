Your Views: Readers voice support for City Council candidates

She has that infectious smile that brings rays of positivity to the people around her -- a characteristic that has been lacking in recent school board meetings. Erin has the drive that most mothers could only wish for. She is raising (and Chris) three amazing children, running a successful small business and staring face to face with the court of public opinion to guarantee a quality education for our kids. While she is likely one of the kindest women I know, she is also incredibly sensible. She knows how to cut through the noise and communicate on a level that represents the voices of the LC School District.

Leadership qualities of this caliber are few and far between and when elected, I am confident that these two will bring an active voice to their respective governments. Vote to take local government to the next level - vote for the Petersons!

Justin Schultz

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

Council Bluffs

Vote for Danielsen

My name is Emily Meister, and I would like to express my support for Lindsey Danielsen in her candidacy for Council Bluffs City Council. She is the most compassionate, thoughtful and dedicated person, and I am lucky enough to call her my sister.