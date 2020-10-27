Your Views: Readers voice support for Jacobsen, Pellant, Dawson, Gorman and Young

When it comes to taxpayer money, every dollar counts. This is money that Iowans have worked hard for, and I want to know I can trust our representation at the statehouse to manage it. Even just a few years ago, the state budget had a hundred million dollar deficit because of Democrats at the Capitol. Thankfully, because of careful budgeting by Dan Dawson and his colleagues, that deficit was turned into a surplus, and Iowa is now in a better position economically, even with all the damage the pandemic has caused. I as a taxpayer don’t even want to think about what could happen to the state’s budget under Steve Gorman’s watch.

During the last four years, Dan successfully helped manage a budget that not only funds a lot of areas really important for our state, like K-12 education and public safety, but has also looked out for us here. Dan was key in reopening the Lake Manawa campground, a $3 million project, which had unfortunately been closed several years ago. He made sure money went to the Iowa School for the Deaf here in Council Bluffs and also made sure Southwest Iowa got the money we needed for flood levee repairs. Dan worked on tax cuts and property tax reform to help make Iowa competitive with our neighboring states, like Nebraska, which is really important to keep families and small businesses in our state.