Your Views: Readers weigh in on biofuels, stimulus money and more

Fuel distribution a ‘critical lifeline’

The fuel distribution network is the direct link to keeping Iowans moving. Fuel distributors, retailers, and wholesalers — many of them small businesses — keep our state supplied with low-cost, reliable fuels. In many rural Iowa towns, there may only be one location available to provide local fuel, food, and essential services. Our fuel distribution network is a critical lifeline that we must protect and support.

Unfortunately, the fuel mandate in House Study Bill 185/Senate File 549 would cripple this network, including here in southwest Iowa. Small businesses and convenience stores will close, and Iowans will have to travel further distances to receive food and fuel. That’s because this bill imposes unfunded infrastructure requirements that will cost over $1 billion to implement. Tearing up concrete, switching out tanks and dispensers, and making other costly upgrades is the reality for most fueling stations in Iowa. This is a cost that will be forced to be passed on to consumers or it will close businesses entirely.

Keeping our state’s fuel supply diverse is important. Many fueling stations have invested in biofuels to benefit our farmers and our economy. The network has worked because of private investments, consumer education, and incentives to implement homegrown fuels.