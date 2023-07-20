Editor's Note The "A show of support for Plan 2" letter published Thursday, July 20 previously misidentified its author's affiliation with a local group. Waller is not the co-chair of the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County or a member of the organization. The Nonpareil apologizes for the error.

A show of support for Plan 2

A few months ago, I was shown a petition by my aunt for a ballot measure to create dedicated districts in Pottawattamie County for the election of county supervisors.

After learning that four of our supervisors are located in or directly around the Council Bluffs area, it seemed like a no brainer to sign it. Because Pott. County is geographically huge, it’s just common sense that it should be represented by people from across all of its parts.

The ballot measure will be decided by a special election on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Voters will have three options.

Plan 1 is to keep the system as is — anyone can run, anyone can vote, and there are no dedicated districts. Plan 2 creates dedicated equal population districts, requires candidates to live in the district in which they run, and allows county residents to vote for whomever they want from any district based on the number of vacancies. Plan 3 also creates equal population districts, but requires residents to only vote for candidates running in their district.

I strongly believe that Plan 2 and Plan 3 — and the creation of equal population districts — encourage better, more equitable representation for the whole county.

Personally, I prefer Plan 2 because it requires that a candidate live in the district they want to represent but it allows voters to support candidates across all of the districts, rather than just the district in which they live.

Though both Plan 2 and Plan 3 greatly improve upon what we have, I want to be able to vote for a Supervisor doing a great job representing the entire county, even if I don’t live in their district.

That’s why I’ll be choosing Plan 2.

I want to thank Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County for working so hard to make the special election a reality. I believe that every election has consequences, that each of our voices is valuable and that our votes hold each other accountable.

The job of county supervisor is quite important as they collect a notable salary for handling a significant portfolio of responsibilities, including overseeing a huge budget. Accordingly, the election of our supervisors deserves our thoughtful consideration.

Thank you for giving my view that same consideration, and I encourage you to vote on Aug. 1.

Dirk Waller

Council Bluffs​

Special election a partisan effort

The articles in Saturday's Daily Nonpareil newspaper (July 15, 2023) concerning the upcoming special election to decide the future of district elections in the county failed to bring up the proverbial elephant in the room — namely the issue of party partisanship.

First off, the group pushing for all this change — Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County — is a left-of-center, pro-Democrat leaning organization.

Secondly, the unmentioned motivation behind this effort is the fact that ALL county board members are Republican. These people are grabbing at anything in hopes of changing the partisan make-up of the board.

Greg Casady

Pottawattamie County Republican Precinct CB13 Leader

Council Bluffs

Stripping our reproductive freedoms

The nonpartisan American Association of University Women has advocated for women and girls since 1881. AAUW of Iowa and its 16 branches throughout the state work to guarantee gender equity, individual rights, and social justice. AAUW of Iowa supports universal access to quality, affordable health care, including family planning services.

It also advocates for the self-determination of one’s reproductive health decisions and opposes targeted regulation of abortion providers.

AAUW of Iowa opposes any legislation that strips Iowa women and girls of their reproductive freedoms. Therefore, we reject further restrictions on abortion care by the Iowa legislature.

Karen Agee and Katherine Farris, AAUW of Iowa co-presidents

Jan Creasman, AAUW Loess Hills Branch president

Woodbine

Tougher standards for factory farms

We’ve seen lots of changes in the past thirty years as livestock production in Iowa has shifted from pasture-based family farms to industrial factory farms (also known as concentrated animal feeding operations). And when I think about those changes, it’s crystal clear we have a water quality crisis on our hands.

Concentrating millions of corporate-owned animals and billions of gallons of toxic manure in factory farms – and then applying it (and sometimes over-applying it) on surrounding fields – has been a disaster for our rivers and streams, reservoirs, public water systems and private wells.

We now have over 750 polluted waterways across the state, which is more than triple the number (238) we had in 2002. And the leading cause of these impairments is bacteria, often associated with animals. Water utilities are forced to spend public money to clean-up drinking water or build new infrastructure. Local swimming holes are polluted with E. Coli bacteria, public beaches are posted as “unsafe for swimming” and fish kills from manure spills have been in the news far too often.

Political leaders from both parties have shirked their responsibilities to protect our communities, our families and neighbors, and our environment. And to add insult to injury, a sizable number of elected officials have sided with big-money interests to enact policies that support industrial-scale livestock factories at our expense.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Members of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and our allies are organizing a “Clean Water Fight” this summer. You can learn more about it by going to iowacci.org/clean-water-fight-2023.

We’re calling on the federal Environmental Protection Agency to step in and do its job. We want EPA to start regulating factory farms as “point-source” polluters under the Clean Water Act. EPA officials have told us they’ll make a decision about our formal rule-making petition in mid-August.

But we’re not sitting around, waiting for EPA to make up its mind. We’re getting out across the state, holding local meetings, talking to people about water quality in their communities, and getting more folks engaged and involved to put people-power pressure on EPA to do the right thing.

We’re demanding that EPA start issuing Clean Water Act permits that hold factory farms accountable to higher standards and put tougher enforcement measures in place.

Some of the changes we’re fighting for include:

Tougher operating standards. CWA permits have fixed five-year plans. That means they’re subject to being reviewed, updated or terminated on a regular basis. CWA permits would give us this ability – if needed – to shut-down polluting factory farms. We don’t have anything like that right now in Iowa. Factory farms are essentially free to operate as they please, with little oversight by state regulators.

Tougher fines and penalties for environmental violations. State law currently caps penalties at $5,000 per day per violation. Under the Clean Water Act, penalties could be up to $37,500 per day per violation. Much higher fines, paired with tough enforcement measures, can help stop pollution before it happens.

Make factory farm corporations – not Iowa taxpayers – pay to clean up Iowa’s water. We want the big-money corporations that own the millions and millions of hogs, chickens and dairy cows to pay for water clean-up. They created the mess, they should pay to clean it up!

These changes are part of what we need to address Iowa’s water crisis. We know it’s a tough fight, we know what we’re up against. And we know it’s up to us to make change happen for our communities, our families and our environment. We’ll keep at it 24/7, 365. Please join us in our clean water fight!

Barb Kalbach

Adair County