A vote for No. 3 in special election

A special election in Pottawattamie County will be held Aug. 1 to determine how voters will choose their board representation on the Board of Supervisors. For those who will be unable to vote Aug. 1, early voting with absentee ballots is now available and voting at the court house starts July 12.

Proposed options include the following:

Plan 1 -- Supervisors are chosen at-large without district requirements.

Plan 2 -- Supervisors are chosen at-large from districts of equal-population. The supervisor candidate has a residency requirement in the district.

Plan 3 -- Supervisors are chosen from districts of equal-population. Voters would only choose from their district and the supervisor candidate would have a residency requirement in the district.

Advantages for a Plan 3 vote: Clearly allows for better rural representation without the overrepresentation in the urban center of Council Bluffs. District representation, with residency candidate requirements, would allow for stronger local support, stronger advocacy and meeting the needs of the constituency represented. Our levels of government are built upon local representation. Members elected in this plan may be more responsive to its constituency in making land-use decisions if voters are geographically represented.

Currently, there may be needs within the county that need to be addressed. Near McClelland, current residents have reported that past county supervisors have supported planning, surveying and engineering efforts for making a rail crossing safer by replacing a dangerous bridge that barely supports traffic at Hickory and 245th Street. To date, the understanding by the residents indicate that the project appears to be at an impasse with the board and the railroad. As suggested, there may be other projects within the county needing the board’s attention.

Vote for Plan 3. You will vote for a representative in your district you know, who will live in your area, and who will represent you. More importantly, they will know your needs.

Jean Hartwell

McClelland

Balloon releases hurt the Earth

Stop releasing balloons to honor someone or to celebrate an occasion. When you do this, you are littering and polluting our land and water.

Other options: organize a memorial walk,

plant a tree, donate time or money in their honor, or practice random acts of kindness.

Protect our earth.

Patricia Hopes

Treynor

County rebranding a waste of money

"Find Your Fire" is the new county motto? Really? The image alone sends a chill down my spine! After all, the no burn warnings during our recent droughts, and the smoke drifting into our area from Colorado, Minnesota and, most recently, Canada? Much of the globe has been, is being, and will be consumed by catastrophic fires and our county supervisors still think fire is an uplifting image to symbolize our county?

They obviously are not aware of this disastrous effect of climate change, or they are in denial. I thought the board might be a little less tone-deaf after the main proponent of the ill-advised purchase of a "ski hill" was voted off the board. I guess I was wrong. A switch to a new motto/image is not cheap! What a waste of taxpayer money!

Ellen Garaffa

Treynor

Allow for different perspectives

To all residents of Pottawattamie County:

On Aug. 1, a special election will be held in Pottawattamie County to allow voters to decide how their Board of Supervisors are elected. To date, Pottawattamie County voters have never had an opportunity to weigh in on this question. I favor Plan 3 because it is the fairest for everyone in the county since each district will pick its own supervisor without any votes from other districts interfering. As it is now, representation is mainly on the east side of Council Bluffs. For the first time, under Plan 3, a person from the west end or Carter lake might get elected, and, of course, it would provide better rural representation.

Linn and Madison counties have had Plan 3 ballot initiatives that were successful, and 55.4% of the 99 Iowa counties have districting.

The current board members could decide to district, but they like the status quo. Remember, they make $52,955 a year plus benefits and work one day a week.

As reported by KETV News on May 31, Supervisor Susan Miller said, "A district model would make it very difficult to get anything done because the rural representative would have differing interests from everyone else." (Editor's note: That's how KETV paraphrased what Miller told the outlet, not a direct quotation.)

Really? Do we not want different perspectives from representatives in the second largest in Iowa? In my 40-plus years as a resident of Pottawattamie County, I have resided both inside and outside city limits of Council Bluffs. I believe Plan 3 is the plan for change.

Vote for Plan 3 on Aug. 1.

Sue Griswold

Council Bluffs