Special election aims to divide us

The headline of the July 18 Nonpareil, “Why Not Divide County?” is an interesting question.

The upcoming special election is to allow more people a voice in county government. When I worked in the county engineer’s office, four of the five board members were from Treynor and east. I believe Mrs. Steege was the lone Council Bluffs resident.

Part of my job was to prepare the annual budget and program as well as the five-year construction program. There was a formula used to rate road projects and a sufficiency rating for structures. The formula was heavily rated by traffic counts, obviously much higher for roads closer to CB. Maintenance was another important factor.

In those days, roads like Mynster Springs, Cathy Lane, Birdsley Road and others were granular surfaced, i.e., limestone from the Crescent quarry. Dust hung in the valleys all day; it was awful. There wasn’t money in the county budget for dust control. The roads scheduled in the five-year program were pretty much all around CB. This was done mainly because that’s where traffic was highest, maintenance the worst and complaints were, by far and away, the most.

Given the board representation, nearly all road funds went to projects in rural areas. One board member was able to get the road in front of his house paved. In other counties with districts, each district had its own set of machinery and supplies, so there was a lot of duplication and waste. There was always jealousy between districts to foster this waste, which of course was taxpayer funded.

The special election coming up asks voters to change the system so the board members would be elected by districts. Districts would be elected according to population. Since the majority of people live in CB and the near surrounding area, four of the five members would be elected from that small part of Pottawattamie County, thus never, ever giving the rural area more than one vote (member) on the board.

This proposal is a thinly-disguised attempt to elect at least one Democrat to the board. Forty years ago, even 30 years ago, it wouldn’t matter. People could still talk and resolve differences. People weren’t categorized according to their politics. That’s not the way it is anymore.

This special election is all about dividing us further, pure and simple. We need unity — not more division. Vote Plan 1.

Brian Hunter

Council Bluffs

Plan 3 keeps decision-makers accountable

I’m not a very political person. As a Pottawattamie County resident and small business owner, I tend to keep to myself, mind what’s mine and leave others to do the same. Until, that is, I see a problem that’s causing harm to my community.

Currently, we have a Board of Supervisors populated by legally elected Iowans that, through no fault of their own, don’t represent the vast majority of Pottawattamie County residents. How could they? I’m sure they know all about Council Bluffs, which is where most of them live. But do they know Avoca? Walnut? Macedonia? Do they know about the farms and the proud Iowans who run them? If they don’t -- and I think it’s likely that they don’t -- then that’s a real problem.

But it’s a problem we can easily fix.

On Aug. 1, I'm going to do my very best to fix it by supporting Plan 3 in the Pottawattamie County ballot measure. It’s that simple. Plan 3 will divide Pottawattamie County into equitable districts from which people can run — and vote — for their supervisor. With Plan 3, it’s far more likely that you’ll know the candidates running in your district and that they’ll know you. Heck, they could be your neighbor, teacher or garbage collector. They could even be you.

Whoever they are, they’ll be more knowledgeable about your community and its needs because it’s where they’ll be from, the place they call home. Closer proximity to the place you govern breeds more accountability to the voters who elected you. It’s why we don’t vote for a Nebraskan to be the Governor of Iowa.

Plan 3 isn’t new. Versions like it have been helping keep local-level decision makers just a little more honest all across the state for years. It’s time for Pottawattamie County to join other counties in our great state and make it easier for us to hold our Board of Supervisors accountable. After all, accountability isn’t the exception, it’s the expectation.

Doreen Blakely

Council Bluffs