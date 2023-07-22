Correction

The "A show of support for Plan 2" letter published Thursday, July 20 previously misidentified its author's affiliation with a local group. Waller is not the co-chair of the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County or a member of the organization.

The Nonpareil apologizes for the error.

Maintaining equitable representation for all of Pottawattamie County

We, 12 mayors of Pottawattamie County, are writing to express our collective stance against the proposed redistricting of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. This plan, in essence, threatens to sever the vital, whole-county representation that we currently benefit from.

Our county is made up of diverse and vibrant towns, each with unique needs, perspectives and aspirations. From Council Bluffs to Walnut, Macedonia to Carter Lake, and every community in between, we are united by the desire for effective representation. Our strength lies in our unity, in having supervisors who understand the nuances of our entire county, rather than being confined to the interests of their individual districts. These new plans put our unity at risk.

It is essential to remember that while our Board of Supervisors may be elected under party banners, the issues they confront are typically non-partisan. These are the matters of daily life -- infrastructure, public health, safety and more -- which transcend political boundaries.

The accesibility and responsiveness of all five supervisors are what help us address the needs of our communities effectively. Under Plan 2 or Plan 3, we would be losing this dynamic, reduced to just one representative for 12 out of our 14 towns. Moreover, this same, single representative would shoulder the responsibility of our agricultural lands and rural townships versus the current five.

Therefore, we strongly urge you to protect the unity and efficacy of our local government. We ask you to join us in supporting Plan 1 on Aug. 1. By doing so, we maintain a Board of Supervisors who represent all of Pottawattamie County, ensuring the diverse voice from Avoca, Carson, Carter Lake, Council Bluffs, Crescent, Hancock, Macedonia, McClelland, Minden, Neola, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, Walnut and everywhere in between continue to be heard by five representatives.

Let us strand together to preserve our united representaiton, not divide it. Thank you for your attention to this matter and for your continued committment to our shared communities.

Mayor Tom Bruck, Avoca; Mayor Tim Todd, Carson; Mayor Matt Walsh, Council Bluffs; Mayor Chuck Hildreth, Crescent; Mayor Vince Guyer, Hancock; Mayor Melia Clark, Macedonia; Mayor Mitch Kay, McClelland; Mayor Kara Pogge, Neola; Mayor Brant Miller, Oakland; Mayor Allen Hadfield, Treynor; Mayor Denny Bardsley, Underwood; Mayor Brett Simpson, Walnut

Imagine a better way

Dear fellow “West-Enders” of CB, please take a moment to imagine how things could be better for us here on the grid:

• Imagine having more of a presence on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, giving us a much-needed voice so that we too can help improve our community. After all, when it comes to making important decisions, it’s easy to feel forgotten when no one on the board lives west of the viaduct.

• Imagine what it would be like if Democrats and Republicans could nominate and vote for a candidate who lives in our neighborhood and cares about our specific needs, someone who is personally invested in making our quality of life a little bit better.

• Imagine how smaller districts would make running a campaign much more feasible for those of us who work full time but also want to serve our community because let’s be honest, campaigning across an entire county is unrealistic for working class candidates that might also have a young family to care for.

• Imagine if, like other large counties in Iowa, we had smaller districts from which to elect our Board of Supervisors. Did you know that four out of five of our current supervisors live within 10 miles of each other? Imagine if all of that power was distributed more evenly.

Well friends, the good news is that you don’t have to imagine it, because it’s exactly what Plan 3 offers. All of us, regardless of our political affiliation or walk of life, deserve a Board of Supervisors that truly reflects the talent, diversity and potential of every community in our great county. You have the power to make this a reality by voting for Plan 3 on Aug. 1 or voting early by mail-in ballot.

C.S Irwin

Council Bluffs

A misguided effort for change

I support Plan 1 for how we select county supervisors for the following reasons:

• We each currently have five votes for who serves on the county Board of Supervisors. Plan 1 retains that right for us.

• Plan 1 will assure that all voices and communities continue to be heard.

• Plan 1 assures continuous cooperation between the cities, small towns and rural areas.

• Plan 1 keeps partisan politics out of decisions by the county Board of Supervisors. Every one of the five supervisors represents all of us and are accountable to all of us.

The misguided effort to change our county supervisors to district-specific seats instead of at-large officers will fracture the hard won unity that has made our county strong and successful.

I encourage you to vote Plan 1 on Aug. 1.

Dan Kinney, Sr.

Council Bluffs

Plan 3 offers fair representation

I've been getting fear mongering and name calling texts about the Aug. 1st special election.

The election is to give us the option to change the way we elect Pottawattamie County's five supervisors.

We have the option (Plan 3 on the ballot) to have a representative from five areas of the county each represent their own neighbors. This would distribute the representation to the more rural areas of the county.

Who is so afraid of fairly representing all of Pottawattamie County? Plan 3 is the most fair for county residents.

Pamela McDonald

Council Bluffs