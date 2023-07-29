Vote for Plan 1

There is a very important election on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Pottawattamie County Voters will vote on the way we elect our county supervisors. Protect your right, privilege and freedom to vote for your five county supervisors who represent you.

Right now, the five Pottawattamie County supervisors represent every person who lives in the county. Regardless of where the supervisors live or where the residents live, these five people serve everyone in the county. The current arrangement allows us as residents to take advantage of the experiences and expertise in many areas that these five supervisors have. Our supervisors are responsible for county matters from Walnut to Carter Lake, from Oakland to Council Bluffs.

Right now we have the privilege of voting to choose five county supervisors and to have representation from five. This is called Plan 1.

Supporters of Plans 2 and 3 want to divide the county into districts so that, rather than be represented by five supervisors, we would be represented by only one. We are one district. It’s called Pottawattamie County. Why would I want to give up my right to vote for five in exchange for voting for only one? Why would l want to give up this representation that I now have? This change makes no sense except to those promoting the alternative plans. Don’t let progressive special interest groups with an agenda try to dictate and influence our elections for county officials.

Do not divide Pottawattamie County. Do not take away the representation you currently have. Vote Plan 1 on Aug. 1 to keep Pottawattamie County unified.

Charlie Johnson

Council Bluffs

Current board seems against change

Whenever local ballot issues came up, my dad always said, "Follow the money — that's how you'll figure out their true agenda." My dad passed away in 2019, but his wise words still ring true.

With the county special election coming up on Aug. 1 for districting, I have to wonder — why are all the current board members against the change to districting that Plans 2 and 3 propose?

Fifty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties are already using a districting plan; 17 are using Plan 2, 39 are using Plan 3 (iowacounties.org).

Under Plan 1 (status quo), four of five of the current board members live within a single 10-mile area in the western part of the 959-square miles of Pottawattamie County.

Currently, board members serve four-year, staggered terms. Two supervisors (Shea and Wichman) have terms expiring in 2024. The rest expire in 2027.

If Plans 2 or 3 are passed, all board members will be up for reelection in 2024. Five districts will be created by a bipartisan commission after the election and operate under Iowa law. Candidates will be required to live in the district they are representing. Any maps that you see being shown now are purely hypothetical.

Since current board members live so closely together, with districting (Plans 2 or 3), they all won't be able to automatically retain their seats. Board members enjoy paid positions, with an annual salary (2023) of $52,955 and eligibility for IPERS and benefits. Board members annually set the salaries for county employees, including their positions.

This makes me wonder — are they more concerned with keeping their nice salaries than serving their constituents?

I like Plan 3 for these reasons:

1. True local representation. Board members living in and representing their own district know what’s best for their district and are invested in their district’s success.

2. Provides for fairer countywide representation.

3. Supervisors will be held more accountable by districts for how your tax dollars are spent.

4. With more diverse representation on the board, supervisors will have to work together and consider all areas of the county, taking advantage of the diverse talent and interests in areas of the county that are chronically underrepresented (Carter Lake, West End, northeast/central parts of the county) under the status quo.

Vote Plan 3 on Aug. 1.

Laura Sherwin

Council Bluffs

Five supervisors are better than one

I am a lifetime resident of Pottawattamie County and I am in full support of Plan 1, which is the way we vote for county supervisors now. I get to vote for all five supervisors in elections, and all five supervisors represent me. I have talked to all five current supervisors at one time or another, sharing my concerns and ideas, discussing the county. Currently, they all represent everyone in the county.

If you vote for Plan 2 or 3 in the upcoming election, you will lose that representation of all five supervisors. It is a severe downgrade. Why would a citizen of Pottawattamie County want to lose four voices, four people who are accountable to you no matter where you live? Whether you live in Council Bluffs or Carson, Avoca or Carter Lake, you should be able to vote for all five supervisors, and therefore all five supervisors represent you.

The alternative is that you will only have one out of five supervisors representing you, while the other four will be making decisions for each of their own districts. One voice is very weak against four others, while currently you have five representing you, making decisions together for the county.

Please vote for Plan 1 on Aug. 1 to be able to vote for all supervisors and therefore all five county supervisors will continue to represent all of us.

Chris Perdue

Griswold