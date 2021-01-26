Your Views: Volunteer with CASA; readers discuss impeachment, cultural revolution

Volunteer with CASA

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama in 1957.

If you are looking for a unique and long-term way to make an impact in your community, consider becoming a CASA volunteer, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, and help children and families right here in Council Bluffs.

CASA is more than just your everyday volunteer opportunity. Our volunteers commit their time to make a direct and lasting impact in the life of a child in foster care, giving them a better chance at a happy future.

When a family is in crisis and a child is removed from home, the child is often placed in the foster care system, away from their family, friends, loved ones and home community. Though they are in this situation due to no fault of their own, they face a higher risk than their peers of negative outcomes such as homelessness, mental health problems and dropping out of school. They need a dedicated advocate to look after them and make sure their voice is heard while they are in the child welfare system.