Murphy: Stop this miscarriage of justice
Zalmay Niazy shouldn’t be forced out of the United States and back to his native Afghanistan, and it’s mystifying this de facto death sentence is even a possibility.

Niazy, from 2007 to 2009, served as an interpreter to U.S. military forces in Afghanistan, and since 2015 has lived in Iowa Falls. The 33-year-old Niazy — “Zee,” as he’s known around Iowa Falls — faces deportation to Afghanistan, where he’s certain he would be killed by terrorists.

The reason his application to remain here was denied by U.S. immigration officials: When Niazy was 9 years old in Afghanistan, under the threat of violence, he gave a piece of bread to Taliban terrorists.

Usually when a story sounds this incredible, it’s for a reason: It’s not as crazy as it sounds. It rarely is. Usually there’s at least a somewhat rational explanation for the seemingly unbelievable. But Niazy’s story appears to be every bit as incredible as it sounds.

This is how I put the question to Keith Herting, a Des Moines attorney working with Niazy:

How is this possible? Is that really the reason U.S. immigration officials are denying Niazy’s application to remain here? Is this really how this country treats people like Niazy, who provided invaluable help to our military? People who put their lives on the line providing that service? (Terrorists, it may not be shocking to learn, don’t take kindly to locals helping Americans. Niazy’s family was constantly threatened, and the Taliban killed his uncle, he said.)

How is it possible that someone who went through all that to help this country is being sent away over a piece of bread?

The government declines to discuss this case. According to CNN, its decision simply cited “terrorist activity,” though Niazy said he told the story about the bread in his asylum interview.

Herting said in federal immigration courts in recent years what constitutes support of terrorism has expanded and become “more skewed.” He pointed to a 2018 case, in which a woman was denied asylum because after being captured and seeing her husband murdered by guerrillas in El Salvador, she was forced to cook and clean for the guerrillas. Providing those services, even under threat of death, was considered by the immigration court to be support of terrorists.

“I don’t like putting odds on outcomes for my clients, but the case law is not positive for Zalmay,” Herting wrote in an email to me. “Certainly we still have hope that we can get people interested enough in his story that there may be positive change, but without some reform in the law, he’s facing a very steep uphill climb. I am sure the court will be sympathetic to his story, but sympathy doesn’t change the law and the law in this area is fundamentally rotten.”

There is one sliver of hope; that Niazy’s story is reaching more ears and eyes. Hopefully, it eventually reaches the right set of ears and eyes and someone can do something to avoid what would be a miscarriage of justice.

Niazy’s hometown paper, the Iowa Falls Times Citizen, has reported his story relentlessly over the years. More recently, it has been picked up not only across Iowa, but this past week on cable news networks like CNN and Fox News.

So here’s hoping.

Here’s hoping as Niazy’s story is increasingly heard that somehow, somewhere there is someone who can help bring this unsettling tale to a satisfying conclusion, not a tragic one. Here’s hoping justice is served for a man who risked his life to help this country. Here’s hoping logic prevails over legal nonsense.

Zalmay Niazy risked his life to help the U.S. He defied terrorists in his homeland and lived to tell the tale. It would be reprehensible if this country’s immigration courts accomplish what the terrorists didn’t, and send Zalmay Niazy to his death.

— Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

