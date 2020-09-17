Our View: Belle's Play Garden a welcome addition to Council Bluffs

The park is “near and dear to me,” Tomasek told the council Monday.

Tomasek said she researched playgrounds across the country, including taking a trip to Cincinnati, while working with a company to design the area, with an eye toward making sure the play garden matches the existing aesthetics of River’s Edge Park.

“We believe the addition of a new play space is very appropriate,” she said of the addition to the park, which will be near the pavilion.

For the play pieces, “we wanted something iconic and memorable,” Tomasek said. The area will have cattails and a 15-foot-tall pelican with a slide, among the many features of the design.

“This Go Play initiative was founded with the hopes of returning the idea of play back to the park and the neighborhoods in the former Playland Park area,” Tomasek said in a release. “Both our families have young daughters that love to spend time outside at various parks around the metro so this is named in honor of them. We believe it will reintroduce a new play space that enhances one’s sense of discovery and adds to the growing momentum at the riverfront.”

The playground is named after the families’ daughters: Ella “El Belle” Knudtson and Annabelle Davidson.