Your Views: A roundup of election letters

Scroll down for a roundup of links to letters to the editor from the election season.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Scroll down for a roundup of links to letters to the editor from the election season.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The deadline for letters to the editor regarding the election was Tuesday, Oct. 27. These "your views" include the last candidate-related lett…
In favor of Jacobsen
Jacobsen works for southwest Iowa
Vote Pellant for change with civility at the Iowa State House
Too much disinformation
Voting is ‘a sacred act’
One ballot box limits all voter access
Vote for Joe Biden
Vote early for Joe Biden
Grassley isn’t a hypocrite
Jacobsen fights hard for southwest Iowa
Axne the right choice for longtime independent
Dawson practices ‘politics as usual’
Reelect Jacobsen for Iowa House District 22
President Trump is weak
A path to follow during these divided times
Kudos to mayor on wearing a mask
David Young the right choice
Social Security should be privatized
‘Where is the major increase in COVID-19-related deaths?’
We need Congress to help farmers survive COVID crisis
Lawmakers show support for clean energy
A letter from Council Bluffs School Board President Coziahr
Boy Scouts should offer stop the bleed classes
Reality check on return to school
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.