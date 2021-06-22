Your Views: Reader discusses the joys of friendship and kind souls at Red Lobster

Undoubtedly, many of the bishops have decided it’s proper to engage in the single-issue politics of free choice rights. The bishops’ purpose is probably to publicly shame President Joe Biden, whose devotion to the Catholic Christian faith is beyond question, in order to advance their own political agenda to overturn Roe v. Wade. But the act of essentially excommunicating President Biden would seem to be a dangerous political tactic by the bishops. Would Chief Justice Roberts, who has stated that Roe v Wade would not be overturned by the court under his watch if at all possible, be next to get the boot? How about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who supports freedom of choice? There are at least 140 Catholic members of the House and 25 Catholic senators in Congress. How many of these elected lawmakers would the bishops and the Catholic clergy brand as unworthy of remaining in the Catholic fold? Where would the banishment stop? Would every medical professional who had any connection with performance of abortions, however tangential, be publicly shunned by the church?