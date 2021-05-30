 Skip to main content
Your Views: Readers discuss China, grilling and Heritage
The Heritage at Fox Run

Kindness, caring, compassionate, welcomed.

These words describe every single employee at The Heritage at Fox Run in Council Bluffs. Having to move my beautiful 80-year-old mother out of her Wisconsin home of 62 years due to early onset dementia, we found the most beautiful place closer to us for her to call “home.”

Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts for making Mom feel so special and welcomed.

We are so grateful to have found you.

Ron and Peggy Sarno

Glenwood

Careful with that grill

With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, this Memorial Day we can focus once again on the threat of our outdoor grill.

Yes, that. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.

Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.

A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets.

These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They have no cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides like their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based cheeses, milks and ice creams.

This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one.

Abbott Price

Council Bluffs

We should acknowledge all of history

Our history was built on and built by slavery and its injustices.

Having a Black president doesn’t mean racism no longer exists.

See, everything is not simply black and white. Sometimes, you have to use your brain and some reasoning instead of just listening to the chatter.

The founding, struggle and flourishing of Jamestown is solidly in our history books. They brought all their worldly goods, including their slaves with them from England. No surprise there.

A letter writer from Utah wants to discount that in order to not acknowledge that slavery existed then? Now, who is attempting to rewrite history?

That seems to be happening quite a bit lately.

Soon, we will be told by ambitious politicians that Jan. 6 was merely a Capitol lawn picnic.

Lee Hazer

Council Bluffs

The anniversary of 6-10

June 10 marks a dark anniversary for China. On this date in 1999, Chinese Communist Party head Jiang Zemin set up an organization called the “6-10 office,” named for the date of its creation. Its purpose was the eradication of Falun Dafa (Falun Gong) in China.

Falun Dafa is a spiritual practice combining qigong exercise, meditation and a focus on the principles of truthfulness, compassion and forbearance. While the practice initially enjoyed government support after its introduction in 1992, as it grew more popular, Jiang Zemin viewed this large group of meditators as a target to be eliminated.

On July 20 1999, the 6-10 office began its operation and innocent people were arrested from their homes, jobs or exercise sites. This was done without warning and outside of legal channels. Two days later, a 24/7 defamation campaign was initiated using all media outlets.

Under this pressure, Falun Dafa practitioners lost their jobs and even their own family members beat them. Nobody wanted to be associated with Falun Dafa. My own cousin divorced his wife to protect their son. I’ve been unable to return home to China since 1999.

There is substantial evidence that large-scale forced organ harvesting has occurred in China with Falun Dafa practitioners being the main victims.

For 22 years, Falun Dafa practitioners both inside and outside of China have been telling the world what has happened. I want to let readers know about this situation that continues today.

To learn more please visit faluninfo.net/the-610-office-policing-the-chinese-spirit and https://endtransplantabuse.org.

Yin Zhan

Houston, Texas

Trump grand jury

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. just announced the impaneling of a special grand jury focused on the Trump family/organization, not long after New York state Attorney General Letitia James notified the public the state’s civil investigation of the Trumps has now become a criminal inquiry as well.

No wonder desperate Donald Trump drew his infamous “red line” prohibiting Justice Department investigators from looking into the Trump family’s crooked, fraudulent finances while Trump was in office.

Too bad for delusional orange-collar criminal Donald, but his red-flagging of his own criminal business enterprise (in addition to unsuccessfully attempting to hide his tax returns for so long) led legal authorities to right where Trump’s business bodies are buried. And now they’re being dug up.

Indictments are sure to follow. You don’t create a special grand jury to last for six months for nothing. Deranged Donald and his evil brood had better find a better lawyer than Rudy “Tutti Frutti” Giuliani, otherwise the Trumps can expect a long, less than luxurious stay at Rikers Island penitentiary.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, California

