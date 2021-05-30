Your Views: Readers discuss China, grilling and Heritage

A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets.

These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They have no cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides like their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based cheeses, milks and ice creams.

This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one.

Abbott Price

Council Bluffs

We should acknowledge all of history

Our history was built on and built by slavery and its injustices.

Having a Black president doesn’t mean racism no longer exists.

See, everything is not simply black and white. Sometimes, you have to use your brain and some reasoning instead of just listening to the chatter.