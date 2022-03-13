Your Views: Readers discuss Iowa's water quality, Reynolds and farmers

Unsafe waterways

It’s getting harder for Iowans to feel safe in our waterways.

That’s because the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently released the draft 2022 Impaired Waters list, reporting 783 impairments within 594 water ways in Iowa. Iowa now has five more impairments, and nine more impaired waterways than were reported in 2020.

The Impaired Waters list makes clear the link between factory farming and the toxic pollutants in our water ways. For decades, we’ve allowed factory farms and corporate ag to pollute our water by relying on unsuccessful, taxpayer-funded voluntary approaches. Members of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement know voluntary measures won’t work -- if so, our impaired waterways would be decreasing.

We need mandatory rules and regulations with tough public oversight and we need to take stronger action to protect Iowan’s and our water ways. We need a moratorium now and to hold factory farms accountable for their dangerous pollutants causing water impairments such as toxic inorganics: ammonia, harmful bacteria, algae growths, fish kills caused by animal waste, pesticides, fertilizer spills and more.

Thankfully, the Iowa DNR is seeking public comments through March 19. I’ll be telling the DNR to double down on efforts to protect and restore Iowa’s water ways and to hold Big AG accountable for their pollutants. I hope you will too by commenting at IRcomment@dnr.iowa.gov

Jann Mann

Mason City

Comments on the SOTU response, farmers

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a nice speech in her response to the SOTU, she reads well, had a beautiful setting and she has a terrific speech writer.

I take issue with her last few remarks, she said, "in my oath of office given five years ago, to Iowa people, I would never lose sight of who I was working for.”

Today, this is contentious, because she has lost sight of Iowa farmers. We are so far back in her rearview mirror, we are unidentifiable in the pipeline issue.

No one in Iowa needs a pipeline. A June 2018, Farm Journal, AgWeb article states: At 200 bushel per acre, every acre of corn absorbs eight tons of carbon dioxide. 2012 US farmers grew almost 100 million acres of corn and absorbed 800 million tons of carbon dioxide. Everybody needs to know that information. Summit has stated it can remove up to 12 million ton of carbon dioxide a year. So why do farmers need this pipeline? Farmers already remove a huge share of CO2 from the air.

Yesterday’s news said Howard Hamm fracking billionaire is coming to Iowa to help put in their CO2 pipeline, this morning (Marc 5) ABC news, Bismarck, North Dakota stated: ND’s biggest oil driller says he will commit $250 billion to fund a proposed pipeline to gather CO2 produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest. Hamm crows about his breakthroughs in pumping even more petroleum and natural gas out of rock deep underground. He has been drilling in North Dakota for decades. Do Iowa farmers need him?

Big money is what interests Gov. Reynolds, not farmers or farm land of Iowa.

So much for “not losing sight of who she’s working for!!”

Brenda A. Barr

Hancock County