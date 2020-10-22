Your Views: Readers discuss Jacobsen, Anderson, Pellant and ballot drop box

One ballot box limits all voter access
We are living in contentious political times, unfortunately. This contention comes at a very high price. Not only are too many of our fellow Iowans at risk from a needlessly politicized pandemic, but our democratic process has itself been made more vulnerable by baseless attacks on the process casting doubt on mail-in ballots.
As urban voters in Pottawattamie County, we have an advantage rural voters do not: we work and live near the one and only ballot box in the county.
With some polling places shuttered during this election, voters should be given more options for casting their votes. The most convenient and least expensive option would have been to open more than one ballot box in Pottawattamie County.
While the auditor’s office has responded effectively to the medical necessity of providing absentee ballot requests for the upcoming election, there are obvious reasons that many voters of all ages, circumstances and parties would prefer the certainty of delivering their absentee ballots effectively in person to the auditor. More options for voting should be available. One of the simpler would be to place a secure, official ballot box at the county branch courthouse in Avoca while time remains.
We would like to encourage the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors and the county auditor to place this option on their agenda so that rural voters have one less thing discouraging their votes.
After eliminating polling locations, voters in rural areas should not have to drive an hour to safely place a ballot in an official election box.
Please note: The Secretary of State, Board of Supervisors and County Auditor were all contacted prior. The only willing party to discuss this was our auditor.
Lisa Lima, Supervisor candidate
Shawna Anderson, House District 22 candidate
Council Bluffs
Oakland
This pandemic has exemplified the enormous shortcomings of our current society and laid bare just how difficult it is for people in this country to gain access to quality health care, as well as, meeting the needs of our caregivers and those in their hands, especially individuals in care facilities.
President Donald Trump’s failure to take the coronavirus seriously and vigorously attack it with all the expertise of our extremely skilled scientific experts is nothing short of anything but being horrendous. His inaction has not only subjected our country to devastating financial and physical losses, but unbearable difficulties for those facing the ultimate responsibilities on the front line fighting the issues.
Furthermore, his actions are placing our nation on a perilous path toward destruction. He must be removed. He is a danger to America. Joe Biden understands the problems we are facing. He will restore the dignity to the White House and rescue our democracy. He will never abandon the American people.
Biden is concerned about meeting the challenges of fighting this virus and building back a better America. An America we can all be proud of. An American that leads us into the future with honesty and integrity. His economic recovery plan won’t just build back our economy to the way it was before. It will build it back better!
He knows the importance of providing good health are; strong and safe work environments; adequately equipped educational institutions; and properly-funded programs for economically-stressed small businesses. His plans will expand access to a broad array of long-term services and supports in local settings, including closing the gaps in Medicaid for home- and community-based services and establishing a state innovation fund for creative, cost effective direct care.
Biden has the experience to lead our country into the 21st century by including all Americans, not just a select few. He wants to incorporate immigrants, millennials, African Americans, Latinos, Puerto Ricans and Asians in the effort to reach our goals.
A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the future our our country. Vote today!
Marsha Pilger
Council Bluffs
Jacobsen supports southwest Iowa
Jon Jacobsen has our family’s support for Iowa state representative. Jon is unapologetically pro-life, pro-family, pro-religious freedom, pro-farmer and pro-Iowa.
I remember when there was flooding on so many farms in Iowa, Jon was like a dog with a bone. He would not give up. He kept taking pictures of flooded fields and circulating them until the problem got resolved.
A man of honor and gentlemanly deportment is Jon and also a fierce warrior for our Constitution, state and federal. Thanks, Jon, for all your hard work and leadership!
Eileen Smith
Council Bluffs
Vote Shawna Anderson in District 22
It’s time for new faces and new ideas in the Iowa Legislature. Shawna Anderson, candidate for Iowa House District 22, knows the struggles faced by small business owners because she has been one herself for 11 years.
She will fight for tax incentives and other support measures for small businesses. Shawna will work to raise the minimum wage, which hasn’t increased in Iowa in 12 years. She believes that we have the opportunity in Iowa to become top in education once again by investing more in our schools especially in this time of COVID.
Shawna has said that a top statewide issue is health care. She lives in rural Oakland, so she cares about her rural neighbors having access to quality health care. She will strive to increase mental health services for families in crisis and will fight to reverse the disastrous privatization of Medicaid.
Shawna will push for strong unions and restore collective bargaining. Shawna Anderson will be accessible to her constituents and will lead with empathy. Please vote for a welcome change on Nov. 3.
Kate Shea
Council Bluffs
Pellant the right decision in District 16
It’s decision time for Iowa House District 16. It’s time to send Jen Pellant to the Iowa House. Health care, education, voting rights, jobs, labor rights, support for families, infrastructure, climate and the quality of the air we breathe and the water we drink are the pressing issues of our time. These are not just national issues. These issues exist on the state and local level as well. They are as local as flooded basements, levee repair, and school referendums. They have an effect on us all.
So, how do you begin to address these issues? Well, you begin where you can make a statement. You vote. But first you look for a candidate that is authentic. You look for a candidate that listens and is responsive. You look for a candidate that has integrity of purpose. You look for a candidate that understands and appreciates community. You look for someone like Jen Pellant.
I’ve known the Pellant family for over 50 years. I’ve known Jen all of her life. As a youngster she was curious, creative and determined. As an adult she’s added a serious commitment to doing what is honorable and fair in her pursuit of public service. Jen is the type of person we want and need in the Iowa House. She isn’t looking for a career in politics. She’s looking for a chance to help her community and state. Clear-eyed and principled, she’ll work diligently on behalf of the citizens of Council Bluffs and Iowa to have a positive impact on their lives.
When people of good character and sincere intent want to help, it’s wise to take them up on it. Her campaign motto, ”Life is a Team Sport,” appropriately characterizes Jen Pellant’s view of how to meet the challenges facing Council Bluffs and Iowa. The issues are real and the voters of District 16 have an opportunity to choose a person they can trust to work diligently on their behalf.
I’m a former Council Bluffs resident. I was a language arts teacher, head boys basketball coach and, for a time, an associate principal at Abraham Lincoln High School. I’ve maintained my connection to C.B. through the Pellant family. “Council Bluffs, Iowa — Unlike Anywhere Else. On Purpose.” I like that. District 16 should elect Jen Pellant to the Iowa House. On purpose.
Dan Koch
Hudson, Wisconsin
Vote out Jacobsen
Why not to vote for Jon Jacobsen:
1. He, along with other Republican Iowa legislators introduced eight anti-LGBTQ bills this year instead of focusing on jobs, infrastructure, education and COVID.
2. Jacobsen voted “yes” to limit the actions of county auditors regarding absentee ballot requests, thus contributing to voter suppression.
3. He voted for House File 2486, which requires the secretary of state to receive legislative consent prior to sending out absentee ballot requests, another attempt to restrict voting.
4. Jon Jacobsen voted to prohibit the attorney general from joining out-of-state lawsuits. No other state attorney general operates under similar constraints.
5. He voted to require full restitution payment from felons for restoration of voting rights which means many, many people who have served their time will still not be able to vote.
6. Jacobsen voted to prohibit abortions after a heartbeat is detected which is extremely restrictive, since a fetal heartbeat may first be detected as early as 5 1/2 to 6 weeks.
7. He voted for an amendment that requires a 24-hour waiting period prior to abortion, which was added to an unrelated bill. It was passed in the middle of the night without public debate, which violates the due process and equal protection rights of women and violates the Iowa Constitution.
These are just a few of his votes in 2020. Despite repeated requests from Vote Smart, a nonprofit, non-partisan research organization, Jon Jacobsen has failed to provide voters with his position on key issues covered by the 2020 Political Courage Test. His interest group ratings by Vote Smart on a scale of 0% to 100% include:
Labor unions — Iowa Federation of Labor, ALF-CIO — 0%
Environment — Iowa Sierra Club — 0%
Civil Liberties and Civil Rights — American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa — 0%
This is a window into Jon Jacobsen’s voting record.
Geri Frederiksen
Council Bluffs
