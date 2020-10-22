Your Views: Readers discuss Jacobsen, Anderson, Pellant and ballot drop box

One ballot box limits all voter access

We are living in contentious political times, unfortunately. This contention comes at a very high price. Not only are too many of our fellow Iowans at risk from a needlessly politicized pandemic, but our democratic process has itself been made more vulnerable by baseless attacks on the process casting doubt on mail-in ballots.

As urban voters in Pottawattamie County, we have an advantage rural voters do not: we work and live near the one and only ballot box in the county.

With some polling places shuttered during this election, voters should be given more options for casting their votes. The most convenient and least expensive option would have been to open more than one ballot box in Pottawattamie County.

While the auditor’s office has responded effectively to the medical necessity of providing absentee ballot requests for the upcoming election, there are obvious reasons that many voters of all ages, circumstances and parties would prefer the certainty of delivering their absentee ballots effectively in person to the auditor. More options for voting should be available. One of the simpler would be to place a secure, official ballot box at the county branch courthouse in Avoca while time remains.