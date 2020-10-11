Your Views: Readers discuss Jacobsen, Dawson, Trump and Biden

And I also support waiting until after the election to have them decide on the next member of the Supreme Court. We should get a say and why should the the president and senators get to change the process now when they insisted we wait in 2016. Everyone please vote!

Coleen Roeman

Council Bluffs

Dawson has to go

Iowa state Sen. Dan Dawson has not represented the people that voted for him.

During this time that he was supposed to work for the people he and his GOP controlled state Senate voted to restrain our state attorney general from joining all of the other states in bringing suit against any president that engages in actions that are hurtful or against our Constitution. That can be initiated in all other states but Iowa. The bill states that our attorney general has to first get approval from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Since that was incorporated in and voted on the budget bill, he has not joined in any suits even though President Donald Trump has had 40 lawsuits brought against him by other states in this year alone.