Your Views: Readers discuss Jacobsen, Dawson, Trump and Biden

Jacobsen fights hard for southwest Iowa
Iowa Rep. Jon Jacobsen has been fighting hard for us here in southwest Iowa against the flooding since June 2019. He continues to work daily to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Jon listens and fights for the people of southwest Iowa. Vote Jon Jacobsen.
Barb Miller
Crescent
President has failed us on COVID-19
With autumn’s arrival, Iowa has now entered the top tier of states on positive COVID-19 tests per capita.
Most of us are on edge because of the coronavirus. Our lives have been disrupted and we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Many of us have lost family and close friends to this pandemic. The upcoming months promise a second wave of devastation even worse than what Iowa has already been through.
I recognize that this virus has spared no one — not even the president. I wish him and the first lady speedy recoveries to full health.
Yet, as a mental health and early childhood professional, I have seen the toll that the pandemic and recession take on children and families. And I must hold the current administration responsible for failing to get COVID-19 under control. The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population, but over 20% of COVID-19 deaths. The delayed, limited national response has left Iowans out of work. It has negatively impacted parents struggling for resources to provide for the youngest Iowans, physically, emotionally, and financially. Iowa’s rural areas are particularly at risk.
I trust a Biden-Harris Administration to defeat the pandemic under control and lead a national recovery. The Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan includes emergency funding for public schools and childcare providers, while ensuring high-quality learning. President Biden will use the best available expertise to help parents to get back to work with safe childcare, and children will safely return to learning.
I urge you to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Pottawattamie County residents register and vote early in-person at the Pottawattamie Auditors election office at 508 S. 6th St, Council Bluffs from now to November 2. To vote by mail, go to sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html to learn how to request a ballot by mail. I recommend you return your request to receive your ballot by Oct. 24.
The future of our country is on the ballot. Together, we can restore the soul of the nation.
Connie Gronstal
Council Bluffs
Lets vote for some county supervisors with some common sense
After almost a whole year, Eastern Hills Drive/Greenview
Road roundabout is finally finished. Lovely! Now nobody knows who has the right of way because no one has been taught about traffic circles. Also they have spent so much money building a road over Pony Creek, they now do not have money to repair Greenview Road or other side streets.
They have spent millions of dollars and tons of cement on the two, almost mile longs culverts, to build Eastern Hill Drive, from Highway 92 to Greenview Road. The cement they put into the two culverts, most likely could have paved Greenview Road and the side streets several times. Instead Greenview Road has been downgraded to essential a gravel road from the roundabout east, as have 214th Street and 220th Street.
Roads that a lot of county residents use every day. Everyone knows that Eastern Hills Drive was built to get people to the Council Bluffs Airport in style. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have the financial means now, or probably ever, to fly out of the Council Bluffs Airport. A really nice road for the rich few. Our present county supervisors, along with the City of Council Bluffs, in a joint venture spent $8.8 million on a road that we were originally told would cost $1 million dollars to build.
And it might have if they didn’t decide to build it over a creek. Where is the common sense in any of this. I don’t see any. So when you go to vote Nov. 3 remember this.
Also for all you Donald Trump fans that essentially live on Social Security benefits or have family members who live on Social Security benefits, be prepared to get your benefits decreased if President Trump gets voted in again. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also support this measure. I don’t know about you, but I can’t afford a decrease in my benefits.
And I also support waiting until after the election to have them decide on the next member of the Supreme Court. We should get a say and why should the the president and senators get to change the process now when they insisted we wait in 2016. Everyone please vote!
Coleen Roeman
Council Bluffs
Dawson has to go
Iowa state Sen. Dan Dawson has not represented the people that voted for him.
During this time that he was supposed to work for the people he and his GOP controlled state Senate voted to restrain our state attorney general from joining all of the other states in bringing suit against any president that engages in actions that are hurtful or against our Constitution. That can be initiated in all other states but Iowa. The bill states that our attorney general has to first get approval from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Since that was incorporated in and voted on the budget bill, he has not joined in any suits even though President Donald Trump has had 40 lawsuits brought against him by other states in this year alone.
Dawson also voted against providing hazard pay for health care workers during this Pandemic. The very people who put their life on the line every day at this time when so many have died providing that service and he voted against hazard pay?
He voted against making sure workers who contract COVID-19 on the job don’t get workers compensation.
Dawson voted to cut $10 million from the Iowa Skilled Worker and Job Creation Fund.
This would take a hit from job training programs such as those at Iowa Western Community College. But then he voted to give big business a massive tax cut and legal immunity for unsafe practices during a pandemic. Dawson also voted against providing whistleblowers protection from employers.
In our last election, during this pandemic, he and his fellow Senate members used absentee voting to submit their votes — 70% of the Senate voted absentee. And our voting was a success. But then they turned on the secretary of state for exercising his ability to decide when to send out the ballot requests and then voted to restrict his duties??? He now, just like the restrictions on the AG, has to get approval to do his job.
Dan Dawson doesn’t vote for the people. He votes for his party! He has to be voted out.
Marianne Dirksen
Council Bluffs
Vote Jon Jacobsen
As I have come to know Jon Jacobsen, I will admit that I’ve met very few people in my career so dedicated to public service and standing up for what is right.
Jon took steps to enhance relationships and ensure interoperability between state and local government. I hear from Jon almost daily while the legislature is in session asking the county’s stance on issues, or if there anything that need to be addressed at the state level. He has provided an important conduit into the state that we have desperately needed for decades.
This intergovernmental relationship has proven to be effective, especially during the 2019 floods when it was identified that there were several levee breaches in the drainage districts. A sizeable amount of our county was under water and upwards of 50 families were displaced. Jon took swift action to ensure funding was available from the state to get the much-needed repairs made. He worked with the county to align efforts and streamline funding allocations. He met with residents regularly to provide comfort, while simultaneously holding state agencies accountable.
As you drive north on I-29 you will see thousands of acres, once believed to be destroyed, flourishing with crops being harvested. This could not have happened without his hard work.
As a combat veteran I must say ‘thank you’ to Jon for the overwhelming support he has given to our men and women in uniform. It’s not just words, it’s actions. Not very many people know this story, but a couple years back Jon noticed that there was not a flagpole at the Iowa Supreme Court. Rather than just accept it, Jon lobbied the right folks at the Capitol to make sure that there was an American flag proudly on display.
Lastly, Jon is an absolute friend of the renewable fuels industry and a strong voice for our farmers. Jon recognizes how much agriculture impacts our local economy and likewise he has done everything within the limits of his ability as a state representative to protect our most precious of resources, our farms.
Jon is a man of faith, integrity and compassion, I humbly ask that you join me on Nov. 3 in voting to re-elect Jon Jacobsen for House District 22!
Justin Schultz
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors
Council Bluffs
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!