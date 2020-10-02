Your Views: Readers discuss Jacobsen, Siegrist, Trump and Social Security

As for the support of Iowa schools, Brent was never a proponent of fully funding schools. He continually cut the much-needed resources to provide a quality education for every student. He would also say that teachers did not get into teaching for the salary but for the love of students.

True teachers do love their profession but when you are a family of four and still qualify for food stamps something needed to be done. Brent did not see it that way as the speaker of the House.

So, I found it hypocritical when Brent began to work for the Area Education Agency in 2003. Brent’s starting salary at that time was $80,000 per year. A teacher starting salary was $24,000. It was clear to me that Brent only cared about his family and not the families of educators or the Iowa economy across the State of Iowa.

As a citizen of Iowa and Council Bluffs, I care about the quality of education every student receives. It has been shown that a quality education is one of the best ways to grow the economy. Businesses move into states that can provide a world class education for the children, graduates of high school and college make significantly more money than students who do not graduate and criminal activity lowers when there is an educated public. Brent never understood this concept and only cared about short-term wins.