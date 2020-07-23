Your Views: Readers discuss Stop the Bleed classes, vegan diets, puppy mills

Boy Scouts should offer stop the bleed classes
In my opinion, a Stop the Bleed class should be available for scouts to take at Boy Scouts of America camps. The course is just as important as CPR, it can save a life.
Stop the Bleed courses should be free to all scouts and leaders. I think it should also take place in all BSA camps, not just summer camps.
Stop the Bleed should be taught by a doctor, EMT or paramedic. It could also be taught by a merit badge counselor that teaches first aid or emergency preparedness.
Nathaniel Biederman
Council Bluffs
Manipulated single-issue voting
Merriam Webster dictionary’s — children’s edition — definition of “diversity” is: the condition or fact of being different.
The word diversity, as currently used, intentionally creates numerous political problems instead of solving the politically inspired problems we are subjected to daily.
From the beginning of children’s school education, grade school through college, differences are being emphasized. Race, religion, wealth and sexuality reign.
The differences are then systematically separated. Each becomes an indivisible whole. Separated groups, as a whole, are then pandered aggressively to secure votes.
Consequently, the use of “diversity” enhances a political ploy being targeted against our voting public.
Animosity takes place as a result. True diversity has been brought to fruition.
The word “inclusive” is always included to obscure this destructive, evil agenda. Bringing about discord, domination of political thinking and action is the intent.
Single issue voting, via manipulation, often has dire, nonreversible aftereffects!
Ken Lane
Council Bluffs
Calling out Iowa senators over federal overreach in Portland
To Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, I ask: Where is your public outrage over the Trump administration’s unjustified, unlawful and unconstitutional assaults on and kidnapping of peaceful protesters in Portland? These are the actions of politically oppressive regimes of Russia, North Korea, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Syria.
They are the tactics that authoritarian dictators have always used to suppress dissent in order to maintain political control of a country’s government, as used by Pinochet in Chile; by Peron in Argentina; by Franco in Spain; by Hitler in Germany. Is the United States of America to be added to this list?
You senators, along with every lawmaker in Congress who is a true patriot, must demand that Trump cease these outrageous abuses of power. Either you are for the freedoms and liberties that the Constitution guarantees American citizens or you oppose them. There is no opportunity for your fence sitting any longer. Are you truly for law and order or are you actually for totalitarian oppression?
Iowans deserve to know where you truly stand.
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale
Say ‘no’ to puppy mills
Now that many families are spending more time at home, they have decided to add a new puppy or kitten to the mix. Whether they order online or head to their local puppy store, their purchases are fueling a very cruel industry.
July 21 was National No Pet Store Puppies Day and it was created to educate the public about the link between puppy mills and the pet stores and websites they sell through. Puppy and kitten mills are inhumane facilities that are often licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and make extreme profits due to the lack of care given to the animals.
The adult dogs live in cages six inches larger than their bodies, they receive little-to-no veterinary care and they rarely find families of their own. The puppies produced in these facilities often wind up ill or with long-term genetic diseases. Because the “puppy in the window” is so cute, adults often overlook doing their research before they buy and end up investing in this industry.
If you are looking to add a pet to your family, look no further than your local rescue shelter! There are many puppies and purebred dogs looking for families of their own. To learn more about puppy mills and how to avoid them, visit BailingOutBenji.com or on social media. Together we can end this cruel industry once and for all!
Mindi Callison
Ames
Meat is not environmentally friendly
A recent announcement from Burger King — celebrating a methane-reduction process in their cow-farming methods — may lead some consumers to erroneously believe that meat can be environmentally friendly. However, the only truly climate-friendly foods we should enjoy, without reservation, are vegan.
Burger King’s announcement glosses over the fact that cows included in this initiative are fed methane-reducing products only in the last few months of their lives, so their emissions in their early lifespan remain high. This study also fails to address many other environmental problems caused by farming cows for their flesh and milk. These include water wastage — cows commandeer 23% of all water consumed in the U.S.; deforestation and subsequent biodiversity loss; emission of other gases such as carbon and nitrous oxide and excessive amounts of antibiotic-laden manure that is sprayed into the air and toxifies our waterways.
Any food producer truly invested in curbing climate change should dump meat, milk and eggs from their menus altogether, and focus on vegan options instead. For a guide to compassionate eating in chain restaurants, and a free vegan starter kit, visit PETA.org.
Jessica Bellamy
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!