Your Views: Readers discuss unemployment bills, vaccine bill, education bills

In support of medical bill

I am writing in support of HSB 647, the Medical Privacy and Freedom Act, sponsored by Reps. Jon Jacobsen and Mark Cisneros. I write to address my civic concerns if we fail to support this bill and get it passed. Let’s look back on history, in 1947 the Nuremburg Code was devised in light of the unethical research of the Nazis on political prisoners and those deemed “undesirable.” Among the 10-Points of the Nuremberg Code, the first point stands out:

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person… should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force… or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion...”

Forceful means of an ulterior and of an explicit nature have been employed to get people vaccinated against a virus who survivability rate remains high for the vast swath of the populace. Prior to living in Iowa, I was a resident of New York state. Among the reasons for leaving was a bill on the NYS Assembly docket (A. 416) which sought to invest, “The Governor or His Or Her Delegee, including, but not limited to the commissioner or the heads of local health departments” the power to, “order the removal and/or detention of such a person or of a group of such persons by issuing a single order.” (The bill, first introduced in 2015, has since been pulled and was not voted on). Who determines the length of their detention or sets the grounds for their release? Since when do Americans think it is okay to allow this level of discrimination? The fact that in America health detention centers are being proposed to keep “undesirables” out of society is disturbing. It is critical that Iowa should take steps to prevent such abuses from ever being considered.

This bill is the first step we can take to protect workers from discrimination in the workplace and ensure we will not tolerate being harassed over issues of health. By empowering workers with voluntary consent, we will prevent unelected, unaccountable, hyperspecialized persons from making decisions over the lives of many. If we do not take these steps and continue in our uncritical acquiesce rooted in a climate of fear it will only open the door to greater evils. It is vital to support the Medical Freedom and Privacy Act legislation that Reps. Jacobsen and Cisneros have sponsored.

Jim and Kaitlin Andersen, Council Bluffs

Iowa bills bad for workers

Workers across Iowa need to know there are multiple bills in the Iowa Legislature right now proposing to slash unemployment benefits by 10-14 weeks, force Iowans to take jobs with reduced wages outside their chosen fields, and wait additional weeks for benefits. In her condition of the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds implied Iowans are lazy and these benefits are a hammock for folks who don’t want to work. She also erroneously said these are taxpayer dollars. Surely she knows that’s not true. The unemployment system is not funded by taxpayer dollars. It’s an insurance system you pay into while you’re working. It’s an earned benefit you can only get if you work. It doesn’t even come close to replacing your full income, so the idea that any worker would want to lay back in that “hammock” is absurd and insulting.

I’m a plumber and president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, representing approximately 10,000 workers in 37 counties in Western Iowa. I’ve been a United Association plumber since 2006, and layoffs are part of the trade. As a superintendent, I’ve laid off more than 100 plumbers in the last two years. Personally, I was most recently laid off in 2011. During that layoff, unemployment insurance was essential to paying my bills, supporting my family, and keeping my home. It was essential to keeping me in my community until work resumed, instead of having to leave the state looking for work elsewhere.

Construction can halt for a lot of reasons that are no fault of workers — here in Iowa, that even includes the weather. It is essential that trained, skilled workers can bridge those gaps and stay in their chosen field rather than being forced into other lower-wage work. If we allow this attack on workers, as a state, then those workers will no longer be there when construction ramps up.

As a union tradesmen, I can get work anywhere, but I want to be here — my family is here, my house is here, and Iowa is my home. We are already struggling with a worker shortage. These bills (HSB 631, SSB 3093, SSB 3096) will make our worker shortage exponentially worse by driving workers out of Iowa and to states where benefits support working families when they need them. Contact your legislators and tell them to vote NO on these bills. They’re bad for Iowa workers.

Jeff Shudak, Council Bluffs

Support for Jacobsen bill

I cannot even fathom why all legislators in this state aren’t clamoring to support Jon Jacobsen’s HSB647 Medical Privacy and Freedom bill. Our legislators seem to have forgotten that we send them to Des Moines to uphold the Constitution.

No one should be forced to take medical treatment in order to keep their job. Why is it suddenly ok to ask these questions and impose consequences if the employee’s personal health choices don’t match those of their employer? Employees who choose not to take a medical treatment are being discriminated against. It would be great if the “market” would take care of this but people do not have the resources to litigate and many people who are close to retirement do not want to risk losing all that they have worked for.

Medical treatment should always be an individual choice. HSB647 Medical Privacy and Freedom bill gives that choice to the individual. This bill does not prohibit those who want to receive medical treatment from receiving it. It does not say that you cannot wear a mask if that is what you choose. This bill protects individuals from being forced or coerced into medical treatment that they do not believe is best for them.

The segregation of American citizens due to their medical treatment status is not acceptable. I don’t understand why Americans are suddenly OK with segregation for ANY reason. The bill put forward by Reps. Jacobsen and Cisneros would outlaw this segregation and discrimination. I cannot fathom how any freedom loving American could oppose this bill to protect their fellow Americans.

We need to communicate to our Iowa legislators and our governor that their support of HSB647 Medical Privacy and Freedom Act is imperative to our freedom.

Rebecca Wilkerson, Mondamin

Public Schools are Iowa’s safety net

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how much we rely on our public schools to keep society functioning. Ninety-four percent of Iowa children attend public schools. For the past decade, our state legislature has gutted education funding. In fact, state funding doesn’t even keep up with inflation. If we allow the trend to continue, 500,000 Iowa children will be negatively impacted every year.

While parents are worried about jobs, finances, and healthcare, public schools have been our safety net. For at least seven hours a day, we rely on administrators and teachers to foster positive, educational, and supportive learning environments for our children. Iowans must recommit to supporting public education because our children’s future — and the future of our small towns and cities — depend on it.

How can you recommit to public education?

1. Contact your legislators (www.legis.iowa.gov). Our governor has proposed less than half the amount of funding our schools need to operate successfully.

2. Talk to your representatives and your school district leaders about the consequences of perennial underfunding. For our smallest districts, school closings and consolidations are not hypothetical; they are a reality. Our smallest districts are most at risk.

3. Talk to your representatives and your school district leaders about how to solve Iowa’s teacher shortage. Teachers are some of the most-needed, least-appreciated, members of our work force. Iowa can’t afford to lose teachers to neighboring states that prioritize public education.

4. Reject vouchers because they take money away from public schools. Equating vouchers with “school choice” is misleading. Most Iowa families do not live anywhere near a private school, making public schools the only realistic choice they have.

5. Remember that the United States believes in having an educated public, regardless of your income or address. If any Iowa leaders believe that a private education is somehow superior to a public one, they should allocate more funds to the institution 94% of our children rely on.

It is our honor to serve the Iowa City Community School District. We support all the other Iowa school districts – and their administrators, staff, and teachers – who are working so hard through such a difficult time.

Maka Pilcher Hayek, Iowa City