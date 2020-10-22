Your Views: Readers discuss voting, support for Trump

Too much disinformation
These are unusual times. There is too much disinformation coming at us from the president. Donald Trump threatens that this election is going to be rigged, although there has been no evidence of widespread fraud in any election.
It is our constitutional duty to register to vote and it is the constitutional duty of our lawmakers and elected officials to make sure every vote is counted! Whether you vote early by mail, at satellite sites or your auditor’s office, or at your polling place on Election Day, it is essential that every eligible voter votes and every vote is counted. This is our opportunity to be heard. The election is not over until every vote is counted.
There is too much fear mongering going on by the president and his party. I believe we have an honest system in Iowa and we all need to exercise our civic duty and vote. There are less than two weeks to Election Day so if you haven’t voted already, go vote. If you have voted, encourage your friends and family to vote.
Ann Houlahan
Coralville
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will keep their promises, support a job creating economy with tax cuts and deregulation, lower medicine prices, increased wages, better trade agreements and secure borders. President Trump acted quickly to stop Chinese travelers from coming to the US and to invest in ventilators, medicines and vaccines to fight COVID-19.
President Trump supports peace and freedom through fair elections and a strong military. President Trump supports justice and law & order through trained police and judges who interpret laws and the US Constitution. Donald Trump and his Senate approved judicial appointments will uphold the U.S. Constitution with its separation of powers, checks and balances, and Bill of Rights including the First Amendment Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion and the Second Amendment.
Please vote for Sen. Joni Ernst and the entire Republican ticket on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3!
Woody Waltrous
Dana Point, California
