Your Views: Readers discuss voting, support for Trump

Too much disinformation

These are unusual times. There is too much disinformation coming at us from the president. Donald Trump threatens that this election is going to be rigged, although there has been no evidence of widespread fraud in any election.

It is our constitutional duty to register to vote and it is the constitutional duty of our lawmakers and elected officials to make sure every vote is counted! Whether you vote early by mail, at satellite sites or your auditor’s office, or at your polling place on Election Day, it is essential that every eligible voter votes and every vote is counted. This is our opportunity to be heard. The election is not over until every vote is counted.

There is too much fear mongering going on by the president and his party. I believe we have an honest system in Iowa and we all need to exercise our civic duty and vote. There are less than two weeks to Election Day so if you haven’t voted already, go vote. If you have voted, encourage your friends and family to vote.

Ann Houlahan

Coralville