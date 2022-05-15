Your Views: Readers talk abortion, endorse Windschitl

Endorsement for Windschitl

I would like to encourage my fellow Republicans in Iowa House District 15 to support and re-elect state Rep. Matt Windschitl. Matt is a genuine, hardworking public servant who cares about his constituents and responds to their needs and concerns.

Matt is a constitutional and fiscal conservative. He has been a solid defender of the unborn, he is a champion of Second Amendment legislation, and he has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture," fighting for farmers and promoting Iowa’s farm economy. Each year in the legislature, Matt has fought the battle to lower Iowan’s taxes. This year, he was influential in the largest tax cuts Iowans have ever seen.

Matt is honest, reliable and is always willing to listen and help. He is a husband, father and Marine Veteran. He is respected by his peers and was elected Majority Leader of the Iowa House of Representatives.

This was an easy endorsement for me. I have the highest regard and respect for Matt Windschitl. I ask my fellow Republicans in House District 15 to vote on Tuesday, June 7, for State Representative Matt Windschitl. You’ll be glad you did.

Charlie Johnson

Former Chairman of the Pottawattamie County Republican Party

Council Bluffs

Bad intentions in the GOP

In 1965, Supreme Court in Griswold v. Connecticut ruled that “a married couple has a right of privacy that cannot be infringed upon by a state law making it a crime to use contraceptives.” The 1972 Eisenstadt v. Baird ruling extended the privacy protection around contraception to unmarried people. These rulings were based on the Fifth Amendment which resulted in the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

If the 2024 intentions of the Republican Party are to ban abortions nationwide, what is to stop them from also banning contraceptives. Women will be forced by the state to have annual pregnancies if this occurs. It could happen that many married women will refuse to have intercourse because they do not want to be pregnant annually until they reach menopause.

Do we want to go back to the 1800s when women were only for child bearing or prostitution? Vote for a Democratic Party candidate who will vote to protect women’s health and welfare.

Julie Stewart Ziesman

Waukee

Dear Voters in new House District 15

I write this letter in support of current Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windshitl as he runs for re-election in his new District 15 in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties.

It has been my honor to get to know Matt these last few years and I’d like to share a few things as you go to vote in this primary.

Maybe it’s his experience as a Marine who served in Iraq or maybe from his family that makes Matt ALWAYS available to ALL his constituency whether you agree with him or not.

He is honest and open! He listens and does his homework.

Matt has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture“ by the Iowa Farm Bureau. That doesn’t often happen in a Primary.

Matt is a champion for the Second Amendment and the unborn.

Matt has, from the beginning, been working hard to lower taxes and make government less intrusive in our lives.

When first elected, any official has a learning curve that goes straight up. Matt’s hard work and dedication have proven him to be the leader we need in western Iowa. As Majority Leader he has no agenda but to make Iowans lives better.

Donna Barry

Council Bluffs

If Roe is overturned

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, it could potentially open the door for politicians who want to roll back marriage equality and take away civil rights from LGBTQ+ people and other Americans. The consequential dangers of this decision can't be understated.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida