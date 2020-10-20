Your Views: Readers voice support for Pellant, discuss Trump and Biden candidacies

Vote for Joe Biden
I first met Joe Biden in Council Bluffs during the run up to Caucus 2004. His knowledge of issues is thorough, and he radiates a commitment to improve the lives of Americans. He authored the Violence Against Women Act 26 years ago. (Funding lapsed in December 2019 during the government shut down but was quickly restored.) Domestic violence still accounts for 21% of violent crime. We can count on Joe to work for safety at home, at work and in the community.
In 1980, the wages of women were 60% of those of men. By 2020, that figure had risen to 80%; however wages of women of color stagnated at 60%. Joe Biden supports equal pay, investment in women-owned businesses, expanded education and training and improved pay and benefits for careers where women are the primary workers. We still have much work to do.
Seventy-five percent of women with children under the age of 18 work outside the home. In two-parent homes, more than half have both parents working. Of course, these are pre-COVID numbers. Currently women are dropping out of the workforce at a rate four times greater than men to take care of families, supervise schooling and deal with COVID health crises and restrictions.
We all hope to “build back and build better” with expanded services for child care and care of elderly and those with disabilities. We need paid family leave so that women and men can not only be bread winners but also care givers. Vice President Biden is on our side.
Most importantly, we must build on the Affordable Care Act to provide access for health care to all, especially in this era of COVID. Joe Biden supports providing coverage despite pre-existing conditions. He will retain the private option but also initiate a public option to provide a vital choice for families and individuals.
Joe Biden, a man of integrity, is experienced in governance. We need a steady, seasoned professional who will surround himself with experts and programs that are rooted in research and best practice. He is well-prepared to address polarization. His long record of bipartisanship and collaboration with Republicans will lead to healing divisions. His experience and expertise in foreign relations will restore the role of America as leader of the free world at this critical time.
Please vote for Joe Biden. He has only your best interests and those of your family.
Marilyn Kelly
Council Bluffs
Jen Pellant the right choice for Iowa
If a person is lucky enough, they will enjoy the privilege of knowing two or three people in your life that you would vote for for anything. They aren’t politicians, but they are so principled and have so much integrity that it doesn’t matter what party they are running for, you just vote for them because the world will be a better place with them in office. In my life, I have known two: Dr. Tom Osborne when I lived in Nebraska, and now, Jen Pellant.
I’ve known Jen Pellant since our middle school days at Lewis Central. She stands out in my memory because of her gentle treatment of others, her intelligence and her integrity. As in every school, there was the expected pecking order based on socio-economic status, cliques and ability. There was also the almost obligatory behavior towards kids who didn’t meet the ideals of each of those groups or those that didn’t conform to societal trends. Except Jen. She broke that mold. She was a friend to everyone.
Perhaps it was because she was so well-rounded. She was an athlete in golf and swimming. She was an academic in National Honor Society and on the honor roll. She was in every advanced class and yet was friends with kids of all classes. She didn’t seem to know lines of division, only the addition of persons. She was also a fellow member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, whose main goal was to represent the finest Christian tradition of helping everyone, especially those in need. We offered companionship to the elderly in nursing homes, food to the hungry and support to our developmentally disabled students.
Perhaps it was because of her parents. They were both school teachers. Jan Pellant was my seventh grade language arts teacher, who first taught me to look beyond the surface to find the truth. Ernie Pellant was my 10th grade language arts teacher and football coach who taught me about respect for everyone, different perspectives and intestinal fortitude. They both exuded that aura of educators whose integrity and giving to all students was evident and above reproach.
Jen carried that same strength, intelligence and poise into adulthood. Every word and action is a monument to truth and integrity. In this tumultuous year of division and fear, Jen wants to help everyone. Just like she always has.
Troy Stolp
Council Bluffs
Biden ‘our best choice for president’
I believe Joe Biden represents our best choice for president.
FDR created Social Security. LBJ expanded on it to create Medicare. Together they established a system which moved our country and the well-being of its citizens forward. Our system provides older Americans with health care and income in their “golden years” based on what they contributed during their working years. It’s been referred to by many as a sacred trust between workers and their government.
I grew up in a four-generation household in Council Bluffs. I experienced what respecting and caring for our elders looks like. My grandmother Best, an active community volunteer, cared for my great grandmother McConnell. My mother, Ann Walters, a Council Bluffs educator, provided care for my grandmother until shortly before her passing. My sister continued to work as a Middle School Counselor in Omaha, while I took early retirement from my career as the director of Adult Protective Services in Omaha, and we moved back to care for Mother at home until she passed. A common thread in our family story ... home care, health care and Social Security.
Social Security is a lifeline for many and an assist to workers’ pensions for others. Medicare provides basic health care, prescriptions and hospice. That coverage allowed three generations of our family to age out at home, just as many older Americans wish and hope to do. Will my sister and I be able to complete the generational cycle in our home? Maybe.
President Donald Trump wants to gut our system. He has already delayed Payroll Taxes that support Social Security, with plans to eliminate them entirely. We must not let that happen.
Joe Biden truly cares about working Americans. He grew up in a hard-working neighborhood. Joe understands how Congress works because he served there. He knows what it takes to get legislation passes. He was President Barack Obama’s emissary to Congress.
Joe Biden has a plan to stabilize and improve Social Security. He has the integrity, experience and the will to follow through. Please vote for Joe Biden. Our country’s future depends on it.
Ann Walters
Council Bluffs
Pellant the best choice for District 16
As 40-year residents of Council Bluffs who now live in central Iowa, we strongly encourage citizens to support Jen Pellant for Iowa House District 16. A long-time family friend to our four daughters and us, we know Jen will bring intelligence, enthusiasm, and integrity to the capitol. She is the daughter of two retired Lewis Central educators and sister of a current Council Bluffs public school teacher; therefore, Jen understands the value of public education and will advocate for greater funding at all levels.
We are thrilled that nine of our 13 grandchildren live in Iowa, but are concerned about the inadequate state educational funding in recent years. For a state that has historically valued public education, it is disappointing to see the recent lack of investment. Our daughters benefited from exceptional leaders, teachers and coaches at Lewis Central; we hope for the same for our grandchildren in their respective school districts.
It is critical to restore balance in our state government and Jen will be a much-needed breath of fresh air. She will undoubtedly fight hard to represent the best interests of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and Iowa.
Cal and Frankie Parrott
Ames
Look at Trump through a better lens
We look at a picture and see two different images like the Rubin vase. I thought about how Trump has been viewed by Democrats and portrayed by the media.
You see Trump as a racist, I see him helping blacks with opportunity zones and criminal justice reform.
You see Trump building a wall to keep immigrants out, I see him wanting legal immigrants to come in.
You see Trump cages at the wall, I see Obama cages at the wall.
You see Trump tweets as crude, I see them as responses to a bias media and what Americans are thinking.
You see Trump as selfish putting himself first, I see him as selfless putting America first.
You see Trump alienating our allies, I see him holding them accountable.
You see Trump as responsible for 210,000 COVID deaths, I see governors putting many infected patients in nursing homes.
You see Trump not taking COVID serious, I see him closing China travel 10 days after the first case while Pelosi and Cuomo said live your lives.
You see taking a knee as a symbol of fighting racism, Trump and I see it disrespecting those who gave their life for America.
You see Trump rallies and call them reckless, I see it as unconditional support because he fights for the people.
You see Trump as a foreign policy failure, I see him with three Nobel Peace nominations and bringing our troops home.
You see looting and rioting in the streets and call it peaceful protest, Trump and I see it as disregarding the rule of law.
You see Trump threatening to use National Guard in violent cities as militaristic, I see it as the last resort to save lives and businesses.
You see Trump as ignoring science, I see him trying to balance safety, jobs, livelihoods and mental health.
You see Trump and have loathed his every word for four years, I see him fighting and standing up for America.
You see Trump waving from the balcony of the White House as a dictator, I see him as an uplifting Commander-In-Chief giving hope.
You see Trump as the worst president, I see him as the best because promises made were promises kept.
You see Trump behind in the polls , I see him winning because he is definitely “The People’s President”.
I hope you “see” what I mean.
Craig Boyer
Bayport, New York
How many farmers?
I’m interested to learn how many farmers have used herd immunity to spread disease through their livestock and/or veterinarians who have suggested this plan to their clients to achieve immunity from a disease.
There are estimates that using herd immunity, which now seems to be President Donald Trump’s health care plan, could produce a death toll in the millions out of our 330 million population, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Plus, the immunity has currently been identified as lasting merely up to four months. Some have been re-infected.
There is so much about this highly contagious disease scientists are still learning and that will continue to change.
Lee Hazer
Council Bluffs
