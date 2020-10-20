Your Views: Readers voice support for Pellant, discuss Trump and Biden candidacies

I’ve known Jen Pellant since our middle school days at Lewis Central. She stands out in my memory because of her gentle treatment of others, her intelligence and her integrity. As in every school, there was the expected pecking order based on socio-economic status, cliques and ability. There was also the almost obligatory behavior towards kids who didn’t meet the ideals of each of those groups or those that didn’t conform to societal trends. Except Jen. She broke that mold. She was a friend to everyone.

Perhaps it was because she was so well-rounded. She was an athlete in golf and swimming. She was an academic in National Honor Society and on the honor roll. She was in every advanced class and yet was friends with kids of all classes. She didn’t seem to know lines of division, only the addition of persons. She was also a fellow member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, whose main goal was to represent the finest Christian tradition of helping everyone, especially those in need. We offered companionship to the elderly in nursing homes, food to the hungry and support to our developmentally disabled students.