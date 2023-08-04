It would be fair to say that Sarpy County puts on one heck of a fair. The finest around, some say.

“They put on an amazing fair,” said Mary Oltman on Thursday.

“There is not a comparable one around. There is something for everybody. This is the best.”

Her husband, J.T. Oltman, agreed, especially after attending more than two dozen other fairs.

This is the best,” he said.

Even first-timers were impressed.

“This is nice,” said Isaiah Shockty.

Erin Mueggenberg, added, “It seems pretty cool.”

The county held this annual get-together this past weekend and it certainly got off to a great start, according to a fair official.

“Wednesday night, it was tremendous at the bull riding event. We were only 500 short from being sold out,” said Chad Krapp, a fair board member. “And, the tractor pull was a huge success.”

Local 4-H kids made around $1,000 that evening selling just hot dogs, pops and chips, he said.

“For a Wednesday night, that’s awesome,” Krapp said.

There weren’t any new events, other than a 4-H premium auction that started last year, he said.

Nevertheless, people could enjoy traditional fair favorites like 4-H livestock competition, animal educational shows, carnival rides, a parade and lots of foods, including snow cones.

Among the education shows was Critters Up Close, owned by Jodi Osborn.

She started this show about seven years ago, inspired from all the times she took animals she owned to showcase them at parties and such.

Osborn’s show consisted of allowing the audience, especially kids, to see up-close and pet exotic animals not found around these parts.

She also provided some educational tidbits about them.

For example, there was a red kangaroo from Australia.

“They can hop up to 40 mph and can jump six to eight feet high and 27 feet long,” Osborn told the audience. “They live in groups called a mob.”

She also showed a blond raccoon, a monkey, a cockatoo, and even a small python.

Later that day, there was a gem of an event, the 2023 Showcase of 4-H Gems. It honors 4-H members in high school for their commitment to 4-H, community service, extra activities in schools, and leadership skills.

Those competing in the diamond gem category must be fourth-year high school students with at least three years in 4-H.

Those in the emerald category are third-year high schools students.

Though open to both boys and girls, this year four girls were nominated in the diamond category, and one boy in emerald.

Winners are selected by individuals in another county.

Jackson Luethje, a junior at Skutt Catholic High School, was the emerald winner, while Kate Wagner, a senior at Elkhorn North High School, and Kilee Wilkinson, a senior at Bellevue West, were the diamond gem winners.

Marissa Rolle, a senior at Papillion-LaVista High School, and Taylor Tevis, a senior at Gretna High, were also selected to be in the diamond competition.

As always, the fair brings an opportunity for organizations and political candidates to set up booths for providing information to the public.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department had a booth there.

“This is an opportunity to meet with the public and make connections, especially with the kids,” said Dep. Wes McVay, a member of the department’s special services unit. “Starting this year, we’re doing recruiting here. It’s a way to get the word out.”

Besides providing brochures about the department, the department was handing out “free stuff” to the public.

“This is free stuff from the department,” McVay told some kids who walked up to the booth. “Go ahead and grab it.”

As the kids left, McVay said, “Relationship with the community is important.”

“It’s a great get-together,” Krapp said about the fair.