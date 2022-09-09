Personal connections, community roots keys for reader's fave agent

John Dresher loves getting to know his clients better -- whether they're long-term customers of his insurance agency or meeting him for the first time.

Dresher said he enjoys helping people meet their insurance needs, allowing them to protect what's important for them and their families. He said he and his employees prides themselves in customer service.

"We love to get to know everyone on a personal level," he said, addihng that he has made many friends through the company.

While his insurance agency has been affiliated with American Family Insurance for the past two years, Dresher worked for 25 years an an independent agent, so he understands how to tailor options to meet his clients' needs.

That experience led him to once again being named No. 1 in insurance by Nonpareil readers in the 2022 Reader's Choice awards, which Dresher said "means a lot to me and my staff."

The agency pays attention to details and makes sure clients are satisfied.

"Let’s face it, no one likes to talk insurance," Dresher said." It is always great to be able to bring up the conversation to make sure everyone has the coverage the need to protect their dreams!"

As the agency at 1705 McPherson Ave. continues building relationships and helping families protect their dreams, Dresher hopes to continue to grow the business and add more staff in the future.

His pitch to prospective customers is direct to the point: "We offer a great insurance product with awesome customer service!"

In addition to his business, Dresher is invested in growing the Council Bluffs community.

"I live in Council Bluffs, and I am very involved in the community," he said.

He is a CB Ambassador through he Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, where he also volunteers on the Total Resource Campaign and other committees. He is also on the board and an executive officer for the Council Bluffs Building Trades Association.

"My knowledge and experience in insurance and my involvement in the community ... help support other business and organizations," Dresher said.