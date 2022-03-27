 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIME TIME

PHOTO: Deaf Culture Celebration

032722-cbn-news-isd

From left, James "JJ Mime" Jones snaps a selfie with Iowa School for the Deaf students Jamae Ladore and Amiya Saulsbury-Cisneros during ISD's annual Deaf Culture Celebration at the Lied Multipurpose Complex on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The school hosted activities across two days, including American Sign Language performance art sets from Jones and storyteller Justin Perez, a carnival, food trucks, exhibitors and more.
