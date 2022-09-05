PHOTO: Gretna High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Be the first to know
Authorities advise that people and pets should avoid a stormwater retention pond area between Shoreline Golf Course and Lakeside Estates Trail…
Council Bluffs Community School District has been awarded a $222,240 grant by the Iowa Department of Education to establish therapeutic classr…
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave., has closed its doors.
St. Albert freshman Kyle Irwin admitted to being a little nervous when he lined up to attempt a 27-yard field goal with just over a minute lef…
CHI Health has opened a Mercy Council Bluffs Psychiatric Immediate Care Center at 801 Harmony St., Suite 202.
Daniel McGinnis, who was a sergeant on the Denison Police Department until he resigned Aug. 9, has been accused of having sexual relations wit…
Lewis Central Community School District will share an HVAC operations director with Missouri Valley Community School District because of a sho…
Disciplinary action has been taken by the Clarinda Community School District after allegations of bullying and harassment at Clarinda High School surfaced last week.
A Council Bluffs man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
The body of a Council Bluffs man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious.
