 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GHS HOMECOMING COURT

PHOTO: Gretna High School announces 2022 homecoming court

  • 0
GHS Homecoming Court

The Gretna High School homecoming cornation will follow the Friday, Sept. 9, home football game. Members of the homecoming court are, in front, Mia Bowling, Abby Turpen, Layla Siskow, Molly Zeleny, Ava Reiser, Faith Mills, Camryn Podany, Hanna Loseke, Langley Riha and Alyse Wiseman as well as, in back, Ethan Lockee, Noah Mahin, Caleb Jones, Noah Holke, Brendan Albers, Caleb Schnell, Zane Flores, Harrison Weber, Tyson Boganowski and Cole Dobberstein. Not pictured are Ava Makovicka and Morgan Figi.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert