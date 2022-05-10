 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Josh Goblowsky raises funds through children's book

  • 0
050422-bl-news-check

Josh Goblowsky raised $2,742 for the Sunshine Foundation through the sales of his book “Josh’s World.” The Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting charity in the United States. Goblowsky wrote “Josh’s World’ and has overcome several challenges in life, despite suffering a traumatic brain injury at 3 years old.
