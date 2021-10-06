photo
Author Stephen King once said, “Life turns on a dime. Sometimes towards us, but more often it spins away, flirting and flashing as it goes.”
Six of the seven Council Bluffs City Council candidates that'll appear on the Tuesday primary ballot stopped by Jefferson's Lounge in Thursday…
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education on Tuesday approved the sale of the Madison Campus to CP Holdings Inc. of Omah…
NeighborWorks Home Solutions was honored by the Iowa Finance Authority recently for its development of the Walnut Grove Subdivision.
Not too long ago, Madison Verschoor was recently walking the halls of Lewis Central High School as a student. This year, she’s there as a teacher.
Retired firefighter Steve Gorman, Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and health care professional Lindsey Danielsen took the top four spots, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Chris Peterson is running for City Council because he believes “it’s time to breathe some fresh air back into the City Council.”
Lewis Central High School seniors Ethen Fishell and Karly Brown are the big folks on campus after being crowned homecoming king and queen earl…
Lindsey Danielsen said she is running for City Council to make sure Council Bluffs continues to grow.