PHOTOS and VIDEO: Santa at GVFD

From right, Harper Crum, 3; McKenna Smith, 7; Blake Crum, 7; and Sawyer Smith, 3; pose for a photo as Quinn Crum, 18 months, wants no part of it as the siblings and cousins visit Santa Claus during a Christmas celebration at the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department's District 1 station on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Hundreds of Gretna and area kids and their families visited the fire department to visit Santa, participate in holiday-themed craft activities and tour the station. Free plastic fire helmets and treat bags were provided by the department.