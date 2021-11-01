PHOTOS: Boy Scout cabin dedication ceremony

Papillion Mayor David Black was one of several speakers at a dedication ceremony for the newly restored historic Boy Scouts’ Cabin in Papillion’s City Park on Oct. 25. Troop 60 was originally formed in 1913 as Troop 1 and in 1921, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Rev. B. Johansen, began building the log cabin as the troop’s headquarters. The community dedicated the cabin in June 1922. The historic Boy Scouts’ Cabin has been in continuous use since that time, and it still serves a role in Troop 60’s operations. "A lot of communities either forget their past because they want to grow or they get so stuck in the past that they don't grow," Black said, "We had a really unique opportunity to say at a 150 years we can celebrate the past, we can remember the past, we can have the traditions of the past but we can still look to the future and grow."