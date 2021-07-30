 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Falcons soar at state
0 comments

PHOTOS: Falcons soar at state

  • 0
Team, postgame, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Alburnett, State Baseball, 1A Semifinal

St. Albert baseball dog piles against Lansing Kee in the Class 1A state baseball tournament championship at Merchants Park in Carroll on Thursday. St. Albert won 7-5.
Brendon Monohan, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Kee, Lansing, State Baseball, 1A Championship

St. Albert’s Carter White make the game-winning out against Lansing Kee in the Class 1A state baseball tournament championship at Merchants Park in Carroll on Thursday St. Albert. won 7-5.
Cy Patterson, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Key, Lansing, State Baseball, 1A Championship

St. Albert’s Cy Patterson pitches against Lansing Kee in the Class 1A state baseball tournament championship at Merchants Park in Carroll on Thursday. St. Albert won 7-5.
Daniel McGrath, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Key, Lansing, State Baseball, 1A Championship

St. Albert’s Daniel McGrathchasses down the Kee runner against Lansing Kee in the Class 1A state baseball tournament championship at Merchants Park in Carroll on Thursday St. Albert. won 7-5.
Isaac Sherrill, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Key, Lansing, State Baseball, 1A Championship

St. Albert’s Isaac Sherril makes a play at first against Lansing Kee in the Class 1A state baseball tournament championship at Merchants Park in Carroll on Thursday St. Albert. won 7-5.
Colton Brennan, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Lisbon, State Baseball, 1A Semifinal

St. Albert's Colton Brennan pitches Tri-Center’s Hiex Corrin makes contact for a base hit against Alburnett in a Class 1A state baseball tournament semifinal at Merchants Park in Carroll on Tuesday. St. Albert won 10-0.
Jeff Miller, Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Alburnett, State Baseball, 1A Semirfinal

St. Albert’s Jeff Miller pitches against Alburnett in a Class 1A state baseball tournament semifinal at Merchants Park in Carroll on Wednesday. St. Albert. won 10-0.
Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Alburnett, State Baseball, 1A Semifinal

St. Albert player's embrace after the game against Alburnett in a Class 1A state baseball tournament semifinal at Merchants Park in Carroll on Wednesday St. Albert. won 10-0.
Council Bluffs St. Albert vs Alburnett, State Baseball, 1A Semifinal

St. ALbert baseball celebrates after a game against Alburnett in a Class 1A state baseball tournament semifinal at Merchants Park in Carroll on Wednesday St. Albert. won 10-0.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert