PHOTOS: Motion Works gets kids moving at Council Bluffs Public Library

  • Updated
Motion Works Dance hosted its monthly creative movement class in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Public Library Youth Services Department on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
011223-cbn-news-library-p3

Area kids make a snow storm of their own as they use a parachute to bounce white, puffy balls around the center during a creative movement class hosted by Motion Works Dance at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Motion Works, a Council Bluffs dance studio at 19851 Virginia Hills Rd., puts on the free class from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for the library's Youth Services Department. Kids 5 and under are invited to let loose and get creative with a variety of movements and activities. The classes are held outside at Bayliss Park during the summer months.
011223-cbn-news-library-p1

Abbey Edwards with Motion Works Dance, center, and area parents and guardians wave a parachute above a group of children during a creative movement class hosted by Motion Works at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Motion Works, a Council Bluffs dance studio at 19851 Virginia Hills Rd., puts on the free class from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Kids 5 and under are invited to let loose and get creative with a variety of movements and activities. The classes are held outside at Bayliss Park during the summer months.
011223-cbn-news-library-p2

Area kids boogie down during a creative movement class hosted by Motion Works Dance at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Motion Works, a Council Bluffs dance studio at 19851 Virginia Hills Rd., puts on the free class from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Kids 5 and under are invited to let loose and get creative with a variety of movements and activities. The classes are held outside at Bayliss Park during the summer months.
011223-cbn-news-library-p4

Abbey Edwards with Motion Works Dance gets area kids dancing to the beat during the studio's free creative movement class at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
011223-cbn-news-library-p5

Area kids boogie down during a creative movement class hosted by Motion Works Dance at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Motion Works, a Council Bluffs dance studio at 19851 Virginia Hills Rd., puts on the free class from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Kids 5 and under are invited to let loose and get creative with a variety of movements and activities. The classes are held outside at Bayliss Park during the summer months.
011223-cbn-news-library-p6

Abbie Perkins, 2, left, dances alongside her aunt, Kris Underwood of Missouri Valley, during a creative movement class hosted by Motion Works Dance at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Motion Works, a Council Bluffs dance studio at 19851 Virginia Hills Rd., puts on the free class from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Kids 5 and under are invited to let loose and get creative with a variety of movements and activities. The classes are held outside at Bayliss Park during the summer months.
