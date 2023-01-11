PHOTOS: Motion Works gets kids moving at Council Bluffs Public Library

Area kids make a snow storm of their own as they use a parachute to bounce white, puffy balls around the center during a creative movement class hosted by Motion Works Dance at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Motion Works, a Council Bluffs dance studio at 19851 Virginia Hills Rd., puts on the free class from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for the library's Youth Services Department. Kids 5 and under are invited to let loose and get creative with a variety of movements and activities. The classes are held outside at Bayliss Park during the summer months.