 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: No sun? No problem for Heartland Christian students at recess

  • Updated
  • 0
110422-cbn-news-recess-p1

Heartland Christian School first-grader Brielle Mendoza swings on a piece of playground equipment during recess on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The day was overcast, yet warm, leading to a comfortable outdoor setting for playful students across the area.
110422-cbn-news-recess-p2

Heartland Christian School preschooler Oaklyn White, left, pushes classmate Jaelyn Roach as she swings during recess on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The day was overcast, yet warm, leading to a comfortable outdoor setting for playful students across the area.
110422-cbn-news-recess-p3

Heartland Christian School preschooler Rhett Larsen spins around on a circular playground structure during recess on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The day was overcast, yet warm, leading to a comfortable outdoor setting for playful students across the area.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert