PHOTOS: Santa at GVFD
Two southwest Iowa brothers and their wives were blessed with baby boys on the same day last month.
Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan won't be the only Lewis Central graduate busy on Saturday night during the Heisman Ceremony.
Two women who have been lifelong friends are about to reach a milestone together.
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education will lose one of its longtime members this month.
Iowa State Patrol Senior Trooper Bob Conrad said at least 30 people were in the plant when the explosion happened. It wasn't clear what caused it.
An Omaha woman was sentenced after taking her daughter to get an abortion then bringing the child home to be raped by the same man for the next three years.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control approved a recommendation to adopt a model similar to one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League.
State Sen. Rita Sanders will work with the incoming administration in Lincoln on a school finance reform initiative.
From Lewis Central to the heartbeat of a College Football Playoff team, TCU quarterback Max Duggan's rise to potential Heisman glory began in Council Bluffs.
An employee at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was stung by a stingray Friday afternoon and taken to the hospital in critical condition.