PHOTOS: Thanksgiving fun at Franklin

Two Lewis Central turnovers turned into 14 points for the Saints as Xavier Cedar Rapids defeated Lewis Central 45-38 in Thursday night’s Class…
For now, the Nebraska mountain lion is living in an enclosure originally built to house leopards confiscated from a meth lab.
The victim of a vicious stabbing received at least a measure of justice earlier this month when a district court judge sentenced his attacker …
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and a Council Bluffs woman is speaking out to raise awareness of the disease.
LINCOLN – A game-winning 45-yard field goal sunk Gretna in the Class A State Championship Game at Memorial Stadium in a rematch against Omaha …
The Iowa Western women’s soccer team has won its second national championship in program history. The Reivers beat Salt Lake College 1-0 in th…
From day one, Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad and the team’s mindset has been to not defend the title but to go win it again. This Thursday…
Last summer a familiar face returned to lead the Tri-Center girl’s basketball program. Derek Sonderland, who coached at, Audubon and most rece…
The Council Bluffs City Council voted down a resolution this week that would have provided $150,000 over three years to Pottawattamie Arts, Cu…
