PHOTOS: Thanksgiving fun at Franklin

Franklin Elementary School kindergartener Noah Joslin shows off a turkey art project that features the people and things he's thankful for during a Thanksgiving-related celebration in teacher Karne Croston's classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Franklin students spent Tuesday afternoon participating in holiday-related activities as they counted down to the Council Bluffs Community School District's Thanksgiving break.
Franklin Elementary School kindergartener Avery Mallory works on a turkey art project during a Thanksgiving-related celebration in teacher Karne Croston's classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Franklin students spent Tuesday afternoon participating in holiday-related activities as they counted down to the Council Bluffs Community School District's Thanksgiving break.
Franklin Elementary School kindergartener Brynn Marxen points out the people and things she's thankful for on a turkey art project she created during a Thanksgiving-related celebration in teacher Karne Croston's classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Franklin students spent Tuesday afternoon participating in holiday-related activities as they counted down to the Council Bluffs Community School District's Thanksgiving break.
From left, Franklin Elementary School kindergarteners Dawson Mabbitt, Noah Joslin and Brecken Ritchison-Jackson show each other their turkey art projects that feature the people and things they're thankful for during a Thanksgiving-related celebration in teacher Karne Croston's classroom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Franklin students spent Tuesday afternoon participating in holiday-related activities as they counted down to the Council Bluffs Community School District's Thanksgiving break.
