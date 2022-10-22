 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: TJ pride on display during homecoming parade, football game

Members of the Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming court wave to parade goers as they ride along 25th Street toward Avenue G during the school's annual homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the homecoming football game against Des Moines Hoover. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
The Thomas Jefferson High School marching band makes its way down 25th Street toward Avenue G during the school's annual homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the homecoming football game against Des Moines Hoover. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
Members of the Thomas Jefferson High School student section cheer on the Yellow Jackets during TJ's homecoming game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Prior to the game, Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the game for the annual homecoming parade. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
Members of the Thomas Jefferson High School dance team cheer on the Yellow Jackets during TJ's homecoming game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Prior to the game, Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the game for the annual homecoming parade. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
Thomas Jefferson High School cheerleaders perform for Yellow Jacket fans during TJ's homecoming game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Prior to the game, Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the game for the annual homecoming parade. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
Members of the Thomas Jefferson High School football team ride along 25th Street toward Avenue G during the school's annual homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the homecoming football game against Des Moines Hoover. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
Families line up along 25th Street near West Broadway ahead of Thomas Jefferson High School's annual homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the homecoming football game against Des Moines Hoover. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
Air Force Junior ROTC students lead things off on 25th Street during the start of Thomas Jefferson High School's annual homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the homecoming football game against Des Moines Hoover. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
The Thomas Jefferson High School dance team makes its way down 25th Street toward Avenue G during the school's annual homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Yellow Jacket students and staff, as well as representatives from Wilson Middle School, TJ's elementary feeder schools and community partners, marched from the high school to Wickersham Stadium ahead of the homecoming football game against Des Moines Hoover. The evening of festivities ended on a high note, as Thomas Jefferson ended its season with a 9-7 win on homecoming night. This year's homecoming king and queen are TJ seniors Jace Mundt and Eleana Lemus.
